What is that cold! Arctic polar air is troubling Germany. Hoch “Helida” is heading for us – it looks like a wonderful winter weekend. But be careful! Something is going on again.

Lowest temperatures down to minus 20 degrees! In Germany it remains bitterly cold.

A cheer from Scandinavia determines the weather this weekend.

The winter dream is unfortunately over on Monday (February 15th). Extreme conditions are threatening again.

Munich – The prospects for this weekend are likely to surprise some: “It is completely different from the last one,” said the German Weather Service (DWD). No snow chaos is announced. A few clouds are on the way, from which there are sometimes flakes. But otherwise it remains largely dry.

Winter in Germany: It remains freezing cold – minus 20 degrees

The bang: the sun is shining. And properly. “Especially in the west and south, the sun will probably shine for the maximum length of time on Saturday and Sunday, ie around 20 of 48 hours,” said DWD meteorologist Jacqueline Kernn.

“Hoch Helida brings the winter fairy tale,” enthuses meteorologist Dominik Jung from the weather service Q.met at Wetter.net. “This is the sunniest weekend of 2021 so far. “During the day, temperatures range from minus 8 to minus 2 degrees. In the southwest, an easterly wind whistles with strong gusts and in the mountains, gusts of wind and drifts are to be expected.

“The cold will last at least until Sunday,” estimated meteorologist Dominik Jung from the weather service Q.met at the beginning of the week. Now his prognosis has been confirmed. The cold spell continues over the weekend. “Cold air is difficult to predict,” said Jung Merkur.de *. Snow and clear skies are two factors that are difficult for weather models to take into account when making forecasts.

Weather in Germany: Sunny polar weekend, but the next nightmare is imminent, warns meteorologist Dominik Jung. © Wetter-Grafik / wetter.net

Weather in Germany: lows down to minus 25 degrees in the coming nights

In the south of Thuringia and on the edge of the Alps in Bavaria it will be bitterly cold in the coming nights. It can be minus 25 degrees above the snow there. When the sky is clear, the temperatures rush into the Bibber cellar. It’s a tad warmer in the north. Weather experts expect “only” minus 20 degrees here. A weather phenomenon is responsible for the unusual permafrost in Germany: the so-called polar vortex split. This means that very cold arctic air also reaches our latitudes. This polar air freezes Germany almost completely.

Cold February 2021 – More ice days than 2020

If the daytime temperatures are around freezing point, meteorologists call these days ice days. In 2021 there are already almost ten ice days, shares Jan Schenk from The Weather Channel With. The weather expert also provides the values ​​for 2020: In 2020, Germany had an average of 3.71 ice days. The weather record for the ice days is held in 1963 with 62.42 and has been since the beginning of the weather record in 1951.

West Germany is most likely to thaw, but very slowly. On Sunday the temperature there can rise to plus four degrees. The nights remain cold.

Weather in Germany – “Next Nightmare”

The beautiful winter weather is over after the weekend. “Monday morning – there is something in the bush, there may also be severe weather warnings in places,” warns meteorologist Jung. A nightmare in the form of freezing rain and snowfall – that is how drastic the weather expert calls it.

A low centered over the North Atlantic is, according to the DWD, responsible for the new weather nightmare. Its foothills bring milder, but also moist air to Germany. Then we are threatened by black ice and snow again. The precipitation moves in from the west from Monday and reaches central Germany by evening. That is why the weather experts advise: first enjoy the sun on the weekend. (ml) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network