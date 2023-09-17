Moscow: “We will respond to NATO’s strengthening in the Arctic”

Russia will respond to the strengthening of NATO’s military potential in the Arctic with a series of measures, including preventive measures: Russian Ambassador Nikolai Korchunov told RIA Novosti. The diplomat noted the increase in political-military tensions in the Arctic, triggered by the “non-constructive” position of the United States and its allies, against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

“The policy of strengthening NATO’s military potential in this region, including through Finland’s accession to the alliance and Sweden’s planned involvement in it, testifies to the prevalence of NATO power scenarios to ensure its security in the northern latitudes to the detriment of the security of other countries.” Moscow, Korchunov warned, will proceed in response to these challenges and threats with “a series of necessary measures, including preventive measures, resulting from the tasks” that President Vladimir Putin has outlined.

According to what Repubblica writes, “In order to avoid sanctions and obstacles to the sale of its crude oil, Moscow has for some time been sending oil tankers to the Arctic Ocean, thus using the impervious northern route, and not the safer and more conventional southern one. As reported by the Financial Times, in the current month there have been at least two Russian ships which, to deliver oil to China, from the port of Murmansk (northern Russia) decided to circumnavigate Siberia, cross the Bering Strait with Alaska and go back down south to dock in China’s Rizhao”.

The most disturbing aspect is that at the beginning of September, in two of these trips to Asia, Moscow used non-ice class ships, writes Repubblica. “That is, not reinforced and without a double safety hull. These are the Leonid Loza and the NS Bravo, in operation for 12 and 13 years respectively, which can transport up to one million barrels of crude oil.” According to the Financial Times, it is a first in modern times. And as Repubblica underlines, “in these conditions, in the event of an impact with an iceberg or accidents due to ice, it is likely that the oil tanker will have more or less serious losses, thus triggering a potential environmental disaster”.

