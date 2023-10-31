Preferential conditions for “Arctic mortgage” became available from November 1

On November 1, the “Arctic mortgage” began to operate for some Russians. According to its terms, you can take out a loan at a rate of 2 percent per annum to purchase housing in the Arctic zone, the newspaper recalls. “News”.

Only certain categories of citizens will be able to receive a loan at a low interest rate: young families with spouses no older than 35 years, doctors and teachers who have worked in the Arctic zone for at least five years, forced migrants who moved to the Far East from Ukraine. It is expected that the program will operate until 2030.

As Valery Zhuravel, a researcher at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences and head of the Center for Arctic Research, said, preferential mortgages for residents of the Arctic zone can reduce the outflow of Russians from the northern regions. According to him, in the regions of the Arctic zone there is indeed a tendency towards population outflow. “Difficult living conditions, work, problems with medical care – all this leaves its mark. Preferential mortgages will be a positive impetus for improving the living conditions of local residents,” says Zhuravel.