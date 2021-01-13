An abnormal cold snap will bring an arctic cyclone to the territory of Bashkiria. On Wednesday, January 13, there will be light snowfall in some places, but the air temperature will reach a record high.

So, at night, the thermometer will drop to -35 degrees, and during the day they will keep at around -24 degrees, writes IA “MediaCorSet” with reference to meteorologists.

Significant warming will come to the republic only on Friday, January 15th. Snowfalls will come along with him. In places, it will snow with rain. The rescue department warned about icy phenomena, snow adhesion to trees and wires. At night the temperature will be -16 degrees, during the day it will be 9 degrees below zero.

On January 13, forecasters predicted when the peak of cold weather would come in Moscow. The coldest day will be Sunday, January 17th. At night it is expected to reach -24 degrees, which is 8-10 degrees below the climatic norm.