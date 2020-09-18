#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Less and less thick, and divided by half compared to the area of ​​the 1980s, the ice sheet of the North Pole is suffering the full brunt of the consequences of global warming. For 100,000 years, ice has stretched as far as the eye can see in the Arctic. At the North Pole, the sea freezes every winter, and the pack ice forms a layer of floating ice, which can cover an area equivalent to thirty times that of France. Under the seawater ice, two or three meters thick, the Arctic Ocean and its 4000 meters deep, is rich in a unique aquatic life. But under the effect of warming, the Arctic ice is melting: in this region, the temperature is indeed rising two to three times faster than in the rest of the world.

Due to its immaculate and dazzling color, ice floes reflect 95% of the sun’s rays. But, when the ice melts, the dark color of the ocean absorbs the rays, and warms the waters. Consequence: the more the sea ice melts, the more the ocean warms and the more the melting accelerates.