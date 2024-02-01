The interesting action rogue lite ArcRunner has one release date in version consoleannounced the development team Trickjump Games with the publisher PQube: it will arrive on April 19, 2024 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series
The game has already been available for some time on PC, where it has received a good response from the public. As explained in our review of ArcRunner, the title in question is a roguelite action game with a cyberpunk setting, in which we have to face a series of arenas with progressive difficulty, trying to survive as long as possible and advance from level to level.
The narrative premise is particular: the action takes place within a virtual space, with the protagonist who is essentially an avatar who tries to achieve his goal: to restore the sophisticated KORE artificial intelligence compromised by a virus.
Fight for AI
In the historyKORE has been infected by a mysterious virus that puts the functioning of a giant space station at risk, which determines the need to embark on a highly complex mission: enter virtual space and try to free AI from the threat.
Which is not easy, considering that the virus has produced an enormous amount of enemies who attempt to eliminate the protagonist's projection, through a series of progressively difficult arenas.
We can attempt the feat by playing a character of our choice three different classes: Soldier, Ninja and Pirate, each with their own characteristics, weapons and special abilities. As per the tradition of “roguelites”, defeat corresponds to a penalty but there is still a sense of progression, with some elements that are carried forward from one game to the next.
