The interesting action rogue lite ArcRunner has one release date in version consoleannounced the development team Trickjump Games with the publisher PQube: it will arrive on April 19, 2024 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series

The game has already been available for some time on PC, where it has received a good response from the public. As explained in our review of ArcRunner, the title in question is a roguelite action game with a cyberpunk setting, in which we have to face a series of arenas with progressive difficulty, trying to survive as long as possible and advance from level to level.

The narrative premise is particular: the action takes place within a virtual space, with the protagonist who is essentially an avatar who tries to achieve his goal: to restore the sophisticated KORE artificial intelligence compromised by a virus.