The ‘carabinieri’ guard the entrance to Berlusconi’s mansion in Arcore, this Tuesday morning. Massimo DiNonno (Getty Images)

Silvio Berlusconi loved being with his friends and his own. The sense of clan always accompanied the structure that he had built 30 years ago in his mansion in Arcore, a Masonic-inspired mausoleum. Not a Christian symbol. Only circular shapes and triangles sculpted in Carrara marble by the artist Pietro Cascella, the tycoon’s head sculptor, reminiscent of the P2 lodge he joined in 1978, where he would share eternity with family, close friends, fellow travelers and who knows if some AC Milan footballer. The place is about 180 square meters and space for another 30 people. And although the plan was clear, Italian law does not seem very favorable to someone being buried in the garden of his house. At the moment, the tycoon’s coffin rests inside the mansion waiting to be transferred to the Milan cathedral on Wednesday for the great state funeral, which is expected to be attended by some 20,000 people.

Berlusconi wanted to embark on his last trip surrounded by close friends like Marcello Dell’Utri (free after spending five years in prison for links to the mafia), Fedele Confalonieri (CEO of Mediaset, with whom he sang on cruise ships at the age of 18), Gianni Letta (his powerful chief of staff and mastermind of all political plots) and, surely, also Adriano Galliani (general director of AC Milan). They say that he even offered it to the journalist Indro Montanelli with tears in his eyes when they still had a cordial relationship and the tycoon had just bought the newspaper the daily. While he was showing him the place, completely hallucinated and with his hands in his pockets, the journalist only managed to exclaim: Domine, non sum dignus” [señor, no soy digno].

That strange place, which is not clear if it will now be his new home, will continue to be located within the walls of the Arcore mansion (on the outskirts of Milan), the main control tower of his businesses and his party, Forza Italia. Cars come and go. Also operators with flower crowns that go inside the Versailles palace. Little else can be seen, because the entire enclosure is surrounded by gigantic fir trees.

This Tuesday, a day after his death, a legion of fans and onlookers continued to come to the gates of the complex to show their condolences. “Look, this man has done more for Italy than any government. And, furthermore, he was a good man who always helped everyone who needed him ”, exclaims Massimo Fidone, a 56-year-old man who defines himself as a Forza Italia voter, a Milan fan and, above all, a Berlusconista.

The Arcore mansion, like so many other Berlusconi properties, became part of the magnate’s extensive estate thanks to a operation vulture (He did the same to the filmmaker Franco Zeffirelli with his Roman villa). In this case, he took advantage of the fact that in 1970 the Marquis Camillo Casati killed his wife and his lover and then committed suicide. The murderer’s daughter received an inheritance that included that 18th century mansion and the tutor assigned to her, Cesare Previti, advised her to sell it to a then still little-known businessman who paid her a paltry sum. She, in order to get it off her, accepted. The businessman, of course, was Berlusconi. And Previti later became Minister of Defense of the Executive of Il Cavaliere.

The house has been the scene of all kinds of events. Political, social and also sexual. The famous festivals were held there. bunga bunga, for which Berlusconi had to answer in court (he called them “elegant” parties). The Moroccan Karima El Mahroug, better known as Ruby steals hearts, in fact, said goodbye to him on social networks. “Goodbye President,” she wrote next to an icon of a broken heart.

But Arcore has always also been one of the legs of his empire. Berlusconi has spent most of his time secluded inside him. The pandemic, and then the chronic leukemia that he suffered, cloistered him within these walls accompanied by his young girlfriend, the 33-year-old deputy Marta Fascina. The woman, obsessed by a possible Russian nuclear attack, recently took control of one of the Forza Italia factions under the legitimacy of sharing a roof with Berlusconi. These walls, however, will lose some of their power without their main tenant.

