Arconate is preparing to say goodbye to little Rebecca Palermo: the Prosecutor's Office has ordered an autopsy and opened an investigation

Tomorrow, Saturday 27 January, the little girl's funeral will be celebrated Rebecca Palermo, the 9-year-old girl who passed away forever last Wednesday. The function will take place in the church of Sant'Eusebio in Arconate, a municipality in the Milan area where the little girl lived with her parents and her little sister. Meanwhile, the Prosecutor's Office has ordered an autopsy.

Since last Wednesday 17 January ad Arconatea small town near Legnano, in the province of Milan, you can feel nothing but pain and dismay.

This is because a local 9-year-old girl, little Rebecca Palermo, she is gone forever and suddenly, causing an unbridgeable and inconsolable void in his heart family and those who loved her.

Whoever wants can participate in the funeral, which will be celebrated tomorrow in the church of Sant'Eusebio in Arconate, at 3:00 pm. After the funeral, a funeral procession will leave from the church and accompany his remains to the local cemetery, where the little girl will be buried.

Even this evening there will be a moment of reflection, with the recitation of rosary at 9.00 pm by the parish priest Don Alessandro Lucini.

An autopsy has been arranged on the body of little Rebecca Palermo

As mentioned, Rebecca's death occurred completely suddenly. Last Monday 15 January accused a illness while, in the morning, he was getting ready to go to school.

Transported by air ambulance at the Papa Giovanni hospital in Bergamo, she was taken into care by doctors who for the following two days tried in every way to save her. All their efforts, however, were in vain in the end.

In the days following his death it emerged that ten days earlier, precisely on January 8ththe little girl had undergone surgery for removal of adenoids and tonsils.

Bergamo hospital

The Prosecutor's Office ordered it anyway an autopsy to be carried out on the little girl's body and opened an investigation into the matter. At the moment there would be no people registered in the register of suspects.

Messages of condolence and closeness continue to appear on social media, directed at Rebecca's mother, father and little sister. These, for example, are the words of mayor: