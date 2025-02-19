The International Fair of Contemporary Art, ArcomadridArc, return to your appointment in IFEMA MADRID In its 44th edition (Pavilions 7 and 9, from March 5 to 9), with an exceptional exceptional selection of national and international galleries, as a proactive innovative meeting point proposals of the international scene. «A place of dialogue, discovery and exchange of ideas (he pointed out in the presentation to the media Arancha Priedde, general director of Fair Business and Congresses of IFEMA MADRID).

ARC has the support of private initiative and important corporations and institutions through sponsorship actions from different areas or initiatives. This edition has the institutional collaboration of Spanish Cultural Action (AC/E) and AECID; As well as from Lexus, Ruinart, Illy, Alhambra beers, Iberia, El Corte Inglés, Frédéric Malle, Radisson Red, Bodegas Enate, Água das Pedras, Banco Santander and Leica Foundation.

The condition of the fair as «epicenter, in Madrid, of contemporary art; Facilitator of access to new audiences and international reference »was highlighted by Priedde, who highlighted the relevance of this event for 214 galleries from 36 countries (33% Spanish representation): 178 galleries integrate the general program, adding to them the curated sections: ‘Wametisé: ideas for a amazofuturismo’, with 15 galleries; ‘Opening. New galleries ‘, with 18, and’ profiles | Latin American art ‘, with 10. Within the international call, Latin America contributes more than 32% with the participation of 46 galleries from 11 countries, with special presence of Brazil and Argentina (in line with the condition of arc as a Latin American reference in Europe) .

National, international

Maribel López, director of Arco, defined this great meeting “as a great structure to contribute to the success of the galleries, an ecosystem with a continuous dialogue between the participants.” A great scenario in which the spaces to promote this dialogue are especially careful, which she welcomes, as the director, various institutional and cultural spaces “and programs, such as international or professional collecting, composed of more than 500 people.









ARC will reflect, as highlighted from the organization, «the strength of the Spanish scene, its wealth and plurality, in the general program with the participation of galleries such as 1 Mira Madrid, Alarcón Criado, Atm, Elba Benítez, Elvira González, Carrerasmugica, Luis Luis Advance Valencia, Nordés, Projectesd, Sabrina Amrani or T20, among projects from different parts of the country. These are added international galleries with recent headquarters in Spain as Carlier | Gebauer or Mai 36 (between a wide payroll of galleries) ».

Maribel López and Arancha Priedde



IFEMA MADRID





The proposals of the police sections are complemented with the 32 artist projects, presented by 32 galleries, such as, among others, those of Julia Spínola (Ehrhardt Flórez), Pablo Helguera (minimum space), Etel Adnan (Lelong), Rocío García ( The apartment) Otoni Schmale –Krinzinger. Initiative to which artslibris is added one more year, with more than eighty editors from twenty countries to which different publications presentations in the Arts Libris Speaker´s Corner space will be added. Examples of an experience exchange forum in which events such as the collecting forum, the Wametisé forum: ideas for a amazofuturismo and the artist forum, organized by MAV women in visual arts, as well as professional meetings, reserved for professionals and under invitation.

In this context of meeting with art (not only for gallery owners and collectors) Arcomadrid launches different initiatives to promote collecting, as in the case of First Collectors by Banco Santander, the renowned free advisory service in the purchase of works During the fair. And it has confirmed the presence of collectors, employers and members of museums and institutions such as, among many others, the Reina Sofía Museum of Madrid, Museum of Fine Arts (Houston), Amis du Center Pompidou (Paris), Macba and Foundation Joan Miró ( Barcelona), Guggenheim (Bilbao), Triennale Milano (Milan), El Malba de Buenos Aires, Community of Madrid, Junta de Andalucía, Foundation Sorigué and María Cristina Masaveu Peterson Foundation, etc.

Continuous support for art

No other arc identity signs will be missing, such as awards. Lexus Award for Best Stand at Arcomadrid 2025, Alhambra Emerging Arte Award, Illy Sustainar, Arc/Beep of Electronic Art, Enate-Arcomadrid 2025 Award, Young Talent Talent Award in Opening, Pilar Forcada Art Site Award, Macam Awards, Antoni Arc Award Vila Casas, Artopuntoes Award, Catalina D´Anglade Award, Award Emerige-CPGA, Rucandio Collection, Fundació Uniques and Opening Prize.

In the case of the traditional arc foundation dinner, it will be destined again (with the collaboration of Cartier) to raise funds for the acquisition of works at the fair for its collection, in deposit in CA2M Museum Art Museum Dos de Mayo de Mayo de Mayo de Mayo de Mayo de Mayo de Mayo The Community of Madrid. The pieces from Mia Art Collection, Frédéric Malle and the International Council of the Arco Foundation will also be incorporated. And the “A” awards will be awarded to collecting … a whole deployment for a contemporary fair, already classic in the IFEMA Madrid calendar, which has become a very complete and active cultural and artistic showcase.

Useful data:

– Place: Pavilions 7 and 9 IFEMA MADRID

– Date: Wednesday 5 to Sunday 9 March

– Entrance: Professional public (from Friday at 3:00 p.m., access to the general public)

– More information: www.ifema.es/arco/madrid