La Spezia – They have been underway since the afternoon shutdown operations of the fire that affected the woods above Arcola. The flames broke out in mid-afternoon, around 3pm.

The column of black smoke rose above the small village in the La Spezia hinterland, visible from the city center. The flames they affected an area near the houses, hitting both some plains and a portion of forest that descends from the hill towards the bottom of the valley. The inhabitants are worried. There are those who saw the fire breaking out a few hundred meters from their home and those who, like some residents of via Vissano, saw the fire brigade helicopter stationed on the canal to lower the basket and raise water.

The firefighters’ intervention, in fact, arrived quickly. The aircraft took off mid-afternoon and allowed firefighters to keep the fire under control developed between via del Monte and via Pietralba. The extinguishing and clearing operations in the area are expected to last all night.