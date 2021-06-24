Arcola – Handcuffs for a 34-year-old offender residing in Arcola. About two weeks ago, the carabinieri had to intervene following a report because the man, in the middle of the night and an evident state of alteration, was giving out into the streets of the city center: at the sight of the military he had tried to escape starting to hit them with kicks and punches, insulting them heavily, but he had been immobilized and arrested.

The judge then sentenced him to the extent of the obligation to sign and stay overnight at his home. After a few days his position had worsened further and, following a precautionary detention order issued by the La Spezia judicial authority, he was subjected to house arrest in Arcola. Despite the measure in place, on Tuesday night he escaped: for this he was arrested again, but this time the doors of the Villa Andreino prison in La Spezia have opened for him.