Two trans girls were allegedly attacked in Castiglione in Teverina, in the province of Viterboduring the celebrations for the Wine Festival. Arcigay Viterbo made this known by saying that “according to what we learned, the group of young boys would have first made compliments to the girls and then moved on to attacking them only after discovering their gender identity. Therefore, according to what has been made known, this is a clear episode of transphobic violence that cannot be considered and therefore dismissed as a simple argument”.

“As Arcigay Viterbo – the association underlines – we immediately got in touch with the victims of violence, providing all the necessary support. We hope that the authors of the vile aggression will be identified as soon as possible. This escalation of violence against LGBT+ people is a clear sign of social degeneration and an unstoppable spiral of hatred that is spreading fueled by a clear political narrative that sees diversity as a danger and not as a wealth”.