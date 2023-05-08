Journalists, archivists and communication intellectuals come together to debate the future of broadcasting’s past

*Per Michael J. Socolow

We have lived with radio and TV broadcasting for over a century. Starting with radio in the 1920s and then television in the 1950s, millions of Americans began buying boxes designed to receive electromagnetic signals transmitted from nearby towers. Upon arrival, these signals were amplified and their messages were transmitted into our lives.



These invisible waves of information have given our kitchens, living rooms, and bedrooms access to jazz clubs, baseball stadiums, and concerts. They transported us instantly to London, Cairo or Tokyo, or back in time to the Wild West or the imagined future of interplanetary travel.

Receiving these signals not only informed us, but shaped us. All have experienced these signs individually and collectively, both intimately and as members of scattered crowds.

Radio and television fostered an ephemeral, invisible public arena that expanded our understanding of the world – and of ourselves. Whether it’s the final episodes of radio shows like gangbustersor on television with M*A*S*H or seinfeldAmericans often marked the passage of time through shared transmission experiences.

Even today, Americans use AM/FM radio more than TikTok. At a time when most consume their news from local TV stations and free-to-air networks, and radio remains ubiquitous, it may seem frivolous to express concern about preserving technologies so deeply embedded in daily life.

However, a media evolution is underway as paid video and audio streaming services increase in popularity and fewer people are consistently tuning into broadcast media.

End of shared moments

The broadcast age is being eclipsed by new media technologies. In the era of TV and radio dominance, mass media was defined by shared experiences.

But now, cable TV, the web and social media are changing that definition, targeting what was once a large undifferentiated audience. All these new media fragmented what were once great collectives. In short: we are no longer all watching or listening to the same thing.

With fewer Americans simultaneously sharing media experiences, the ramifications of this evolution extend beyond the media industries into our culture, politics, and society.

The shared moments that electrified and unified the nation (from President Franklin Roosevelt’s fireside chats to television news coverage of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the September 11, 2001 attacks) became more rare. Even national events like a presidential election are different these days, as our collective experiences seem more individualized and less communal. People consume their election news from sources with radically different perspectives on what used to be shared facts.

The very idea of ​​collectively following the story as it happens has been altered, as the myriad channels and platforms now direct audiences to self-segregated affinity groups, where messages are framed more for confirmation than enlightenment.

how to remember

As we enter this new world of media, broadcasting is in danger of being relegated to the past, like other old media (the rotary telephone, the nickelodeonthe 78 rpm phonograph and the DVD).

That’s why, from April 27-30, 2023, the Library of Congress hosted the “1 Century of Broadcasting” conference, which invited scholars, preservationists, archivists, educators and museum curators, fans and the general public to discuss the most effective ways to preserve broadcasting history.

The purpose of the conference, convened by the Radio Preservation Group at the Library of Congress, was to begin to envision the future of this technology. As a radio historian and member of the Radio Preservation Group, I was invited to join the organizing team for the conference. Panels, articles and presentations examined how broadcasting is currently being archived and how we can think more systematically and formally about how we will remember media communication as a society. While the working group is primarily concerned with the invention of radio, aspects of television’s past will also be included.

Preserving radio — and TV — is not as simple as storing machines or tapes. To understand the history of broadcasting, preservationists must try to describe an experience. It is not enough to show someone the printed script of a 1934 Jack Benny radio show. To understand what Jack Benny, Gracie Allen or Jackie Gleason meant to the people of the United States, it is necessary to try to imagine, and almost to feel, an experience.

First steps

The Radio Preservation Task Force seeks to go beyond the large commercial corporate collections that already exist. The radio and TV archives of NBCas well as those of the Radio Corporation of America, are already well preserved and stored in repositories such as the Library of Congress and the Smithsonian Institution.

The Radio Preservation Task Force is concerned with the diverse universe of broadcasting, including the many types of stations and networks that have defined North American broadcasting.

“Millions of Americans listened to college, community and educational radio stations that were less famous than ‘CBS’ and ‘NBC’ but still played an important role in daily life”notes University of Colorado scholar Josh Shepperd, chair of the Radium Preservation Task Force. “Preservation projects associated with the Radio Preservation Task Force have revealed to us that African American radio stations played an important role in helping to catalyze the civil rights movement by nurturing and inspiring community.”

Shepperd said that “these are just 2 examples of frequently overlooked but essential components of the history of transmission in our country”.

At the “1 Century of Broadcasting” conference, scholars examined topics as varied as the performance of gender roles and how Spanish-language radio maintained the listener’s identity with the community while expanding reach. The conference also included discussions on international and global radio communities, with scholars presenting on the history of broadcasting in France, Germany and Latin America.



“There’s even a panel on preserving the history of unlicensed and illegal “pirate” radio”said Shepperd.

Our media is still so atmospheric (it’s everywhere, all the time) that we rarely stop to focus on how it evolves and how these transformations end up influencing us.

Radio and TV may not technically be threatened now; after all, we all still use phones, even if they look completely different and perform functions largely unimaginable 40 years ago.

However, moving beyond the broadcast age has important ramifications for all of us, even if we can’t precisely discern them right now. Recognizing the need to preserve radio and TV’s past marks an essential 1st step, so that the future is properly informed about how we live and communicate during more than a century of American history.

* Michael J. Socolow is an associate professor of communication and journalism at the University of Maine.

Text translated by Iago Nava. Read the original in English here.

