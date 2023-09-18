War Pope Pius XII knew as early as 1942 about the Nazi attempts to exterminate the Jews in the Holocaust. This is evident from a letter found in the Vatican archives. This contradicts the official position of the Holy See at the time, which was vague and unverifiable.

The yellowed, typewritten letter was recently discovered by a Vatican archivist and on Sunday by the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera made public with the permission of officials of the Holy See. The letter surfaced after a move to the archive where the archivist works.

Pope Pius The letter is addressed to the Pope’s secretary, Robert Leiber, also a German.

According to the Vatican archivist, Giovanni Coco, the letter is of great importance because it shows that the Vatican had information that the labor camps were actually extermination camps. For example, the father writes in the letter that sources had confirmed to him that about 6,000 Poles and Jews were killed per day in the "SS ovens" of the Belzec extermination camp.

“Now we have certainty that the Catholic Church in Germany sent detailed news about the crimes committed against the Jews,” said archivist Coco in an interview with the Corriere della Sera. The letter also mentions the Nazi camps Auschwitz and Dachau. There is also supposed to be correspondence about this, but it has not yet been found.

Pope Pius XII © AP



Suzanne Brown-Fleming, of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC, told Reuters that the letter’s release showed that the Vatican was “clearly not afraid of history” when current Pope Francis ordered to open the war archives in 2019. “It shows that there is both a desire and support for a careful assessment of the documents from a scientific perspective – whether favorable or unfavorable to the Vatican,” she said.

David Kertzer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Pope at Wara 2022 book about the Pius years, said in response that Coco was a "highly renowned, serious scholar" who specialized in uncovering the truth, according to Reuters.