This is called doing minimum service. Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday that he would allow “To significantly shorten the waiting times linked to the declassification procedure” “secret-defense” documents, thus taking up one of the recommendations of the report by historian Benjamin Stora on the memory of colonization and the Algerian war. However, on closer inspection, the President of the Republic is still far from “facilitating” the work of historians on these sensitive periods (the period of the Nazi occupation and collaboration is also concerned), so much the devil nestles in the details.

The 2008 law is not respected

To understand everything, we have to go back three years. This commitment to facilitate the work of truth on the Algerian war, the President of the Republic made in September 2018, when he recognized the state crime committed on the young communist mathematician Maurice Audin. However, it is quite the opposite that has happened since . On November 15, 2020, a decree published on the sly concerning access to the archives amplified their lockdown. The General Secretariat for Defense and National Security (the very opaque SGDSN) has in fact demanded, via general interministerial instruction n ° 1300 (IGI 1300), that the archives flanked by a “secret-defense” stamp be now declassified one by one by the administration, an extremely cumbersome procedure leading in practice to making them inaccessible. “This instruction produces an aberrant situation. Concretely, my doctoral students have not been able to work for a year. My research projects, I have to put them on hold ”, recently testified in our columns the historian Raphaëlle Branche.

This democratic scandal has been denounced by a number of associations, collectives of archivists or researchers, without the Elysee, despite its promises, not moving a finger. Last September, several associations ended up entering the Council of State, with a view to establishing the illegality of this provision. The 2008 law provides that documents whose communication infringes national defense secrecy become automatically communicable at the expiration of a period of fifty years, without any other special condition being required.

A new appeal was initiated on January 15 by the same protagonists, after the publication of a new version of IGI 1300, which now provides for the possibility of archives being classified as “defense secret” a posteriori, without any time limit and justification of any kind. A first in the history of archives in France.

However, the Élysée did not decide on Tuesday to remove this scandalous provision, contenting itself with announcing a return to declassification according to the said process. “Cardboard markdown”, and no longer document by document. “It’s a small step forward but we are really far from the mark, reacts Pierre Audin, the son of Maurice Audin. The 2008 law, passed by the national representation, is not respected. The president is content to arbitrate between his administration and the law. It really is the prince’s doing. “ Raphaëlle Branche shares the same reservations and the same disappointment. “We can be pleased that Emmanuel Macron at least recognizes that there is a problem but we are not far from the mark, that is to say the strict application of the 2008 law, regrets the historian specializing in the Algerian war. The Élysée should have abolished IGI 1300. ” For lack of political will, it will now be up to the Council of State to rule on the annulment of this anti-democratic decree.