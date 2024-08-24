Archives on British and French plans for war against USSR in 1940 declassified

England and France decided to start a war against the USSR in early 1940. Information about this, obtained by Soviet intelligence, are given in a document from the Russian State Military Archives, published by the Presidential Library.

It is specified that they decided to strike from the Caucasus and from the north. “For this purpose, it was decided to send Canadian troops to Finland,” the document notes. With their actions, London and Paris wanted to destroy the oil fields and create a “national Russian government.”

Earlier, the Russian National Guard declassified archives on the fight against Banderites in the rear of the Red Army. It was reported that in the period from 1944 to 1945, 34 leaders of Ukrainian nationalist gangs, including Banderites, were destroyed in the rear of the Red Army.