They have filed the complaint filed for making you hear against Lalachus, David Broncano and José Pablo López Sánchez, president of RTVE, for the stammer that the comic showed in the bells of the 1.

The order of instruction, to which it has had access 20 minutesindicates that the Court of Instruction No. 4 of Madrid has decreed the provisional dismissal and the file of the complaint for a alleged crime against religious feelings.

The Spanish Extreme Right Association initiated this cause due to the image taught by the collaborator of The revolt that imitated the sacred Heart of Jesus, but with the face of the coward of the Grand Prixsomething they They considered “a mockery” to make “mockery and drain” Free, something “offensive for those who profess the Christian faith.”

The judge points in his resolution that “the figure of Jesus Christ does not appear in the stamps exhibited, but only a heart similar to the religious image”; and rejects that the behavior and words of both presenters, Lalachus and David Broncano, They had “direct intention to offend A collective religious feeling. “

The failure insists that “Crime perpetration does not appear properly“, so it decrees” the provisional dismissal “because the joke” is within the limits of freedom of expression “when emitting in a” humorous tone “program and The gag was “eminently satirical”, without “any religious mention”. Therefore, the magistrate decrees the file of the cause, a resolution on which there is still a resource in the next few days.