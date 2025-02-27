The Court of Instruction number 7 of Valencia has filed the cause Open against the second deputy mayor of the city and municipal spokesman for Vox, Juan Manuel Badenasaccused of attributing to immigrants the crime that occurred on the bridge of Las Moreras last July 2024 when he was actually committed by a person of Spanish nationality, which was detained.

As confirmed by judicial sources, the court issued a free dismissal car against Badenas on February 10, considering that the facts investigated were not constituting a criminal offense -an alleged crime of hate was attributed to him.

This file was appealed and the Court dismissed it last Monday, day 24. In its resolution it gave the parties five days to present appeal before the Provincial Court of Valencia. Therefore, the file car No is firm And it can be appealed.

In its resolution, the judge considers, among other reasons, the little relevance of the statements of the politician who only appeared in two media, the previous publication in various media for the information attributed to an immigrant murder and? No injured has presented complaint o Demand for the facts as arguments to determine that there are no indications of the Commission a crime of hate by the politician.









Badenas declared last January for these facts and defended before the judge that in his demonstrations he echoed what several said means of communication By attributing to immigrants the crime that occurred on the Puertas Bridge.

The municipal spokesman of Vox, who only answered his lawyer and the judge but not to the Prosecutor’s Office, recognized his public demonstrations about the crime although he clarified that he made them after echoing what had published several media.

The second lieutenant mayor València was denounced by him PSPV For an alleged crime of hatred of allegedly attributing false people a murder that occurred last July at the Bridge of Las Moreras of the Valencian capital.

Specifically, on July 31, after the crime, Badenas said, in statements to the media, that the victim “would not have ceased to exist if his alleged murderer had not entered Spain.” It should be remembered that the person detained as presumed responsible for these facts is of Spanish origin.

After the complaint of the Socialists, last September, the Public Ministry opened preprocessal investigation proceedings against Badenas by estimating that the facts denounced could be constitutive of crime.

A month later, the Prosecutor’s Office decided to denounce him in relation to the assumption Racist Bulo that he launched and the Court of Instruction number 7 cited him in January to give a statement for these facts, of which he defended himself. The case has been provisionally filed.