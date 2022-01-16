With so many programs, series and movies that it releases, Netflix always wants its viewer to be surprised with new and impressive stories. Although the new seasons of after-life Y Ozarks, has been added to the streaming service discreetly -and without much press campaign- Archive 81, a program that hopes to achieve similar success to Squid game.

The production will excite horror fans. In addition, it is the free adaptation of a podcast developed by Rebecca Sonnenshine for television, with the help of the director of Saw and The conjuring, james wan, one of the current masters of terror. The series is an excellent example of what is called “found footage” (found footage), which attempts to create the illusion of footage recorded for another purpose and found after the fact it shows, examples of this format are The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity.

What is Archive 81 about?

The series features restoration expert Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), who is offered a job by a wealthy man named Virgil Davenport (Martin Donovan): restore a collection of damaged videocassettes from the 1990s, activity that can only be done in the house where the fire that damaged them occurred, because the tapes are very fragile and cannot be moved.

The tapes contain footage of a graduate student (Dina Shihabi) investigating a strange apartment complex that was destroyed in a mysterious fire. It doesn’t take long for Dan to become obsessed with the recordings, which leads him to the discovery of a terrible fact.

Archive 81 is a new horror series produced by James Wan. Photo: Netflix.

What have critics said about the series?

The program that includes references to classic films of the horror genre like The shining, The Blair witch project and Rosemary’s baby has already begun to garner good reviews.

The Guardian newspaper said of the series: “File 81 offers generous servings, if perhaps at times too majestic of a pace, of conspiracy theories, jump scares, corridor stalkers, things that make noise in the night, figures from the past that resurrect, hallucinations”.

Early reviews of the eight-episode series have been positive and the show in general it earned a score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Archive 81 is already on Netflix and you can’t stop watching it.

