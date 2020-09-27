Employees of the Polish Institute of National Remembrance discovered a Briton named James Bond, who came to Poland in the mid-60s of the last century. This was reported on the institute’s Facebook page.

According to historians, Bond came to Warsaw as the military attaché of the British embassy.

The report from the Institute’s archive specifies that the man arrived in the country in February 1964 and worked as an archivist secretary. Historians have also published photographs of James Bond.

His caution and “interest in women” are mentioned, while Bond did not contact Polish citizens. In the autumn of the same year, the British tried to infiltrate military facilities in Bialystok and Olsztyn.

By this time, almost all the books by the English writer Ian Fleming about the agent 007 James Bond had already been published, and several of their adaptations had been made.

Bond’s widow Janette Takki, who accompanied him on a trip to Poland, said The telegraphthat her husband was indeed a spy. She did not know about the secret activities of her husband, but she guessed about it, the woman explained.

In August, British actor Sean Connery was named the best performer of the role of agent 007 by fans of spy films.