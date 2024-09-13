Architecture | Unseen before, “old-time” apartment buildings are going up in Helsinki

Architecture|In Helsinki’s Kruunuvuorenranta, the city’s first “old-time” quarter, imitating Art Nouveau to some extent, is about to go up.

The houses are unique in their architecture, because this kind of construction, somewhat reminiscent of Art Nouveau, has not been seen in Helsinki before.

The architecture of the houses differs from the mainstream and current fashion of Helsinki architecture, where you rarely see soft shapes or decorativeness.