Friday, September 13, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Architecture | Unseen before, “old-time” apartment buildings are going up in Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 13, 2024
in World Europe
0
Architecture | Unseen before, “old-time” apartment buildings are going up in Helsinki
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In Helsinki’s Kruunuvuorenranta, the city’s first “old-time” quarter, imitating Art Nouveau to some extent, is about to go up.

Helsinki An “old-time” residential block is being built in Kruunuvuorenranta.

The houses are unique in their architecture, because this kind of construction, somewhat reminiscent of Art Nouveau, has not been seen in Helsinki before.

The architecture of the houses differs from the mainstream and current fashion of Helsinki architecture, where you rarely see soft shapes or decorativeness.

#Architecture #Unseen #oldtime #apartment #buildings #Helsinki

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Alaloth: Champions of The Four Kingdoms Version 1.0 Has Official Release Date

Alaloth: Champions of The Four Kingdoms Version 1.0 Has Official Release Date

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]