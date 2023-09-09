Architecture | Two more new apartment buildings were added to Kruununhaka, a valuable area of ​​Helsinki

Urban construction is becoming more concentrated in Helsinki. Now new apartment buildings are also being built in the courtyards.

Helsinki In Kruununhaa’s caches, you can find recently completed apartment buildings that are hardly visible in the street view.

Two apartment buildings were completed in the courtyard of the cul-de-sac located on Liisankatu in the summer of last year.

They are recent examples of what the supplementary construction of Helsinki’s inner city is like at the moment.

HS reported at the beginning of the year how the city of Helsinki builds new additional floors in old buildings in order to develop its housing stock.

In addition to that, the city of Helsinki also gives the green light to projects where new residential buildings are built in old courtyards.

The new apartment buildings built in the inner courtyard of the closed block are examples of what the complementary construction of the city of Helsinki is like at the moment. In the background of the picture, you can see an old building stock.

Tight you can find examples of urban construction in other parts of the inner city as well.

There is also a new apartment block under construction on Helsinginkatu in Alppiharju, relatively close to the old building base, although not in the courtyard, but as an extension of the apartment blocks to Helsinginkuja, which runs between the blocks.

According to construction company YIT’s website, the six-story house in Alppiharju is scheduled to be completed in October of this year. A total of 33 apartments and one commercial space are coming to the apartment building.

The new buildings in the inner courtyard of the Kruununhaa block have approximately 3–4.5 floors, and a total of 45 apartments were completed. The building company Rakennus Oy Antti J. Ahola was responsible for building the houses.

In the crowning glory Liisankatu a low, old sports and workshop building was demolished in the courtyard of the block. The previous building was from the early 1920s.

For the new construction, the site plan also required a change.

An old, approximately 100-year-old apartment building was left in the courtyard of the block, which the new Apartment Buildings on Liisankatu resemble – at least in terms of height and width. The houses along the street of the block are taller than the houses in the courtyard.

New buildings stand out from the hundred-year-old apartment building – as well as from the rest of the block’s old building stock – with their details.

Compared to the old building stock, the new buildings on Liisankatu have features typical of contemporary architecture. For example, their windows are asymmetrical when viewed up close.

Differences between old and new residential buildings can also be found in the facade. The old one is patinated by time and mainly light, while the new destinations are new and darker in tone. Brick walls have also been built on the first floor of the new buildings.

As a part of the city Kruununhaka is known for its historically valuable buildings.

Some of the current buildings on Liisankatu date from the turn of the 20th century or the first half of the century, when heavy construction began in the area. At that time, stone buildings were erected in the area.