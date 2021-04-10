Architecture This is what the Vallila machine shop, which has undergone a major overhaul, looks like now – the repairmen are talking about a difficult task

The site of the more than 100-year-old engineering property includes the country’s best experts in building physics. Ten people work a full-time cleaning contract alone.

Pasilan The workshop area in Helsinki extends from the railway yard far east to Teollisuuskatu, where new apartment buildings have already been built. The machine shop itself is highly protected and is currently being converted for event use.

At the site, which was started at the beginning of last year, less than a third of the building with a total floor area of ​​two hectares is being renovated to meet the current and new use requirements.

“Building technology hangings are coming to the old steel frame. In order to do this safely, each structural component and joint of the truss must be inspected and provision must be made for the structures to be reinforced in places, ”the master in charge of the site. Kalle Rautio Tells about Serrasorte oy.

The old frame adapts to the needs of the future Lidl store.­

The implementation is exceptional in that there is no main contractor at all. Serrasorte is a developer consulting firm that procures and oversees the site on behalf of GVA Sawyer, a U.S.-based developer.

The project was initiated by the former US Ambassador to Finland, who is still actively involved in it Bruce Oreck, which, together with its business partners, bought a part of the workshop that had now reached the site stage from VR for EUR 11 million in May 2018.

The capacity of the steel frame needs to be checked, as the building technology will have additional loads.­

Construction site In the next phase, the 6,000-square-meter area to be renovated will include a Lidl store and two premises leased by the National Theater, one of which will become permanent. The floors of these spaces will, of course, be renewed, while the load-bearing structures will remain intact except for possible reinforcements.

The original upper floor, which has a ventilation gap and air space and is physically similar to a double-glazed window, is not subjected to additional thermal insulation. The conditions of the air spaces in the water roof, on the other hand, are monitored by continuous measurements due to the wood structure.

Machine shop At the time of completion, there was no industrial manufacture of thermal insulation in Finland. Thermal insulation and ventilation were handled by the means of the time: the upper base is equipped with bitumen felt and two ventilation slots separated by plank boards and collars.

“The original solution is physically functional in the building, which is also shown by the fact that the structure has remained in reasonably good condition. In order for this to continue to be the case, the physical physical activity of the upper floor will be monitored with advanced sensor technology, ”says the building physics expert at the site. Kari Avellan Consulting from Kareg oy.

Window repairs require tools that must be made on site.­

Performed an external HVAC inspection at the site Pasi Leppänen Insinööritoimisto Leppänen oy says that the automatic ventilation system starts when the difference between the indoor and outdoor air vapor volumes, ie the moisture load, exceeds two grams per cubic meter.

Avellan, who is also deeply acquainted with structural engineering and geotechnical engineering, says that he has also been commissioned to analyze the Siporex structure supporting the roof.

Such aerated concrete structures were common during the Siporex plant, which was established before the wars and until the 1980s, but today the use in Finland is low, not least because production here has ended and moved to Poland.

It is a coincidence that structural design has also been purchased for the project from Poland. From Finland, on the other hand, specialists have been hired, including, like Avellan, a company who still works briskly at retirement age. Juhani Sorasalmi.

“Structures, especially old steel structures but also reinforced concrete subfloors, must first be visually inspected. In this context, experience will make it possible to determine which points need to be examined in more detail and, if necessary, corrected. If, for example, the old rivet joint turns out to be too weak, it is nowadays not repaired by riveting but by bolting or welding, ”says Sorasalmi.

Cornelis von Woerden is doing careful work on the refurbishment of the original windows.­

Intended use the change does not require tampering with structures except to manage technical risks. There is also no need to completely change the old house technology.

As the building technology requirements for performance and store operations differ significantly from the requirements for the previous use, the building technology will undergo significant changes despite the protection.

In practice, this means that there will be a lot more technology, which also affects the need to check the adequacy of the capacity of the structures.

Energy efficiency requirements, on the other hand, need to be flexible, because at the same time not everything that can be stored can be preserved and the energy economy of structures can be improved. The above-mentioned upper floor structure is a good example of this.

Also, the u-value of the windows will not change from the previous one, as the old windows must be returned to their original places after renovation. They are just cleaned.

“The cleaning contract is very laborious. Only ten people work full-time on the site, ”says Kalle Rautio.