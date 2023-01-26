Architecture | This is what it might look like in Kruunuvuorenranta in the future – The architectural competition has been decided

The construction of the Koirasaariten block will start next year.

Architectural office B&M and Landscape Architect Office Maanlumo have won the block competition organized by the City of Helsinki in Kruunuvuorenranta.

At the intersection of Koirasaarienti and Haakoninlahdenkatu, a block of about 130 rental and housing cooperative apartments is coming. The site will be built by Helsingin housing production service Att for the city’s rental housing company Heka and Helsingin Asumisoikes oy.

The block of the architectural competition is located in the area of ​​the former oil port, which is mainly terrain that has already been mined before. The southern branch of the Laajasalo tram runs near the block.

New inside the block, at the intersection of two streets, a large yard is formed, under which common parking spaces are located.

“The wooded park with the stormwater retention basin forms a particularly beautiful and experiential entrance to the yard,” states the architect, a member of the jury nominated by the competitors Selina Anttinen.

In the proposal that won the competition, the floor area of ​​the apartments is approximately 10,000 square meters. In addition, retail spaces have been planned for the street level.

“The apartments are well designed throughout, and the small apartments are insightful,” says Anttinen.

To the competition a total of 24 design groups applied, of which four were selected for the actual competition.

The site is located in the northern part of the site plan area of ​​Stansvikinkallio, where plots have been reserved for developers for the construction of approximately 700 apartments.

In other respects, the site plan for Stansvikinkallio is currently being reassessed, because the majority of the city council overturned the legally binding plan that passed the appeals round for environmental reasons.

The new position plan is coming to the shop steward hearing in early 2024.