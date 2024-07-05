Architecture | There are wonderful buildings in Helsinki that have survived the wartime bombings and the demolition wave of the 1960s – what will happen to them next?

Recently I used to go for a walk in Helsinki’s Ullanlinna. In 2017, I wrote the history of Ohrana House, and a walk around the house helped clear my head.

I always walked the same route. I got off the trolley at the stop of the Surgical Hospital. I started down Kasarmikatu, passed the Kaarti manese and turned by the Architecture Museum onto Punanotkonkatu.

At the corner of Korkeavuorenkatu and Punanotkonkatu, I stopped at the Design museum. From the corner, you can see directly into Johannes Park, in the middle of which rises the 74-meter high towers of Johannes Church.

Ohrana’s house is located next door at Korkeavuorenkatu 21. The house was built in 1889 as a residential building, but was already converted into an office at the beginning of the last century. Last time, it was the headquarters of the Border Guard. After it was moved elsewhere, the state sold the property to private investors.

The house was renovated under the strict guidance of the National Museum Agency into a residential building at the same time that I was writing history and visiting to see the progress of the renovation work. I often continued along Ratakatu to the corner of Fredrikinkatu, where the office of the Protection Police was located.

Nice houses, St. John’s church and Kaarti manese were built at the end of the 19th century. The population of Helsinki grew strongly, a lot of rental apartments were needed and new stone houses became landmarks of the capital.

The lush neo-Renaissance style was popular with architects at the time. In accordance with the style, the facades of the houses were decorated with sculptures and wide staircases were decorated with ceiling and wall paintings.

Over the course of more than a hundred years, the purpose of the houses has changed many times. The design museum building was originally built as a school, where Finland’s first co-ed school for girls and boys started in 1895. The architecture museum was originally the building of the Scientific Societies.

From early summer I took a walk through familiar corners. I was worried about the future of fine buildings. Fortunately, the houses are protected, so they must not be destroyed, as was done to many neo-renaissance houses in the 1960s.

In the coming years, however, the purpose of the houses will change. HUS announced in May that it plans to eventually give up the Surgical Hospital. The Design Museum and the Architecture Museum will move under the same roof at the end of the decade, when the new Architecture and Design Museum rises in Eteläsata.

A use has been sought for the guard’s manes for years. No one has just figured out what to do with it.

The security police house on Ratakatu is empty, apparently waiting to be sold, if a sufficiently wealthy and brave buyer could be found. It is possible that Supo’s house will be converted back into a residential house, like Ohrana’s house.

Ullanlinna the neo-renaissance buildings miraculously survived the wartime bombings and the 1960s wave of demolitions. Now they are a national treasure that should be cherished.

The future of the houses depends on the state and the city of Helsinki. Those who decide should start thinking about what to do with the old buildings well in advance. The plans should be ready the day the houses are emptied.