Thursday, November 24, 2022
Architecture | The winner of the Eteläsatama competition is “Saaret” – HS presents the winner with observational photos

November 24, 2022
The project called Saaret is supposed to transform the closed terminal area into a lively public beach area at the Helsinki parade ground.

Helsinki Southern port The winner of the Makasiinranta architecture competition was a proposal called Saaret.

The winning plan gives guidelines for how Helsinki’s perhaps most important maritime parade place will be developed and built.

A competition was organized for the design of the area, with the goal of developing Makasiiniranta as part of a walkable downtown and a beach route that goes around Helsinki’s beaches. There will also be a new architecture and design museum in the area.

Mayor of Helsinki and chairman of the competition jury Juhana Vartiainen (kok) considered Eteläsatama an important place in terms of the well-being of the townspeople in his solemn speech at the press conference. He described it as the heart of Helsinki.

According to Vartiainen, the purpose of developing a valuable maritime area is to respect the old, but also to offer the city dwellers something completely new.

Four proposals made it to the finals: In addition to Saari, Ahti, Boardwalk and Makasiinipromenadi.

Here is the winning proposal in visual images:

Observation picture of the Saari as seen from the Market Square. The observation picture also outlines the location of the museum building. Picture: Helsingin sanomat newspaper

This is what Saaret looks like in the observation picture from the direction of Laivasillankatu. Picture: The City of Helsinki

Observation picture of the Saaret winner, who opens Makasiinranta as an open space for the townspeople. Picture: The City of Helsinki

The winning proposal in the background is a group called Konsortium Gran. The buildings in the proposal have many glass walls consisting of small windows. In the observation photos, there is plenty of vegetation planted on the sides and roofs of the buildings.

The group that designed Saaret describes the buildings as transforming the closed terminal area into a lively public waterfront area.

The advantage of the winning work was that it is related to the surrounding urban structures of Kaartinkaupungi, Ullanlinna and Kaivopuisto.

“In terms of landscape architecture, the high-level plan becomes part of the whole and brings new public outdoor spaces to the area for the use of the city’s residents,” the award committee describes in the city’s press release.

At the press conference, the architects hoped that the Makasiiniranta of the future would be one possible solution for enlivening the core city.

Observation picture of the Saari seen from the direction of Katajanokka. Picture: The City of Helsinki

The islands have plenty of vegetation not only at street level but also on the roofs of buildings. The observation picture shows the view from Tähtitorninvuori. Picture: The City of Helsinki

The group according to the new built environment creates a natural continuation of Helsinki’s maritime national landscape.

“The combination of low-carbon new construction and inventive changes in purpose of use form a new landmark for climate-wise Helsinki,” the group states.

The townspeople’s favorite among the competition’s proposals was the Warehouse Promenade. In HS’s survey, Boardwalk was considered the best, and Saaret came in second place.

HS readers described the islands as gentle, beautiful and maritime. It was also considered approachable.

The architects' plans for Helsinki's parade ground arouse admiration and horror: "Where is the joy of life?"

Recommended

