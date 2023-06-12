Architecture | The winner of the architecture competition for the Espoo building was announced

The wooden building called Kotaamisia won the competition.

Espoo The winner of the architecture competition for the Espoolaintalo to be built in the center has been announced.

The Finnish-Danish consortium Cobe + Lundén Architecture Company has won the architectural competition for Espoolainstentalo, organized by the city of Espoo, with its proposal Kohtaamisi. The winner is a wooden building.

“The winning proposal is architecturally and urbanistically ambitious, personal and of a high standard. It very well fulfills the competition’s goals of a distinctive new construction that strengthens the future identity of the center of Espoo”, says the branch director of the urban environment and chairman of the jury of the architectural competition Olli Isotalo.

The jury evaluates, among other things, the suitability of the proposal to the urban structure and the environment, the suitability of the premises and their linking to each other, as well as the functionality, comfort and views of the premises. Life cycle solutions and building costs were also taken into account in the evaluation.

Interior view of Espoolainentalo.

“The strong and visionary overall architecture of the winning proposal can also withstand the development needs required for further planning without the architectural richness or quality of the proposal being substantially affected,” says the project manager and member of the jury Mikko Kivinen.

“Espoolaitentalo is a house for urban dwellers of the new era, which is based on the principles of communal urban life and sustainable construction”, describes the architect Eero Lundén.

“The main material of the building is wood; pillars, beams and walls are built from solid wood. This is how we continue the strong traditions of Finnish wood construction,” says Cobe’s founder Dan Stubbergard.

In the competition there were four different proposals. The competition was organized in cooperation with the Finnish Architects’ Association (Safa) and the city of Espoo.

After the architectural competition has been decided, site planning and the making of the project plan begin. The project plan goes to the council for approval. The actual construction decision takes place when the project plan is approved.

According to the current estimate, the construction of the Espoolaistentalo in the center of Espoo will begin in 2026, when it would be ready for use in 2029.

According to a press release from the city of Espoo, the Espoolainestalo will be a multi-purpose building serving the city’s residents, which will combine residents’ services, decision-making and city administration.

A new residential building for almost 600 residents, a grocery store and business premises will also be completed in connection with Espoolainestalo.