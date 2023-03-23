Architecture | The valuable building has been empty for years – Now the city of Rovaniemi is considering a 30 million renovation

In Rovaniemi, repairing the town hall with 30 million euros is being considered. The only option that would solve the indoor air problems, says Päivi Alaoja, chairman of the space department.

Rovaniemi the city’s space division advocates a 30 million euro renovation of the town hall. The prestigious building, completed in 1988, was designed by Alvar Aalto’s architectural firm.

The house has been empty due to indoor air problems since 2019. Repairs have been planned since then.

On Wednesday, the space division proposed to the city government that the city hall would be repaired in 2024–2026. The cost estimate is indicative.

The space department presented three options: keeping the current space, Surface renovation or a 30 million renovation, which includes renewing the ventilation, cooling and heating system.

Of these, the division ends up with the latest on the basis that this option achieves the longest service life of the building. In addition, the alternative is the surest way to fix indoor air problems.

First the option wasn’t really an option at all, says the chairman of the space division Päivi Alaoja (cook).

“The town hall is a great entity, and leaving it as it is and continuing to have city employees in rented premises was not originally the council’s will,” says Alaoja.

According to him, the third option is the only one that solves the building’s indoor air problems. Over the years, numerous studies have been conducted into the building’s indoor air problems, but according to Alaoja, no significant problems have been found. However, one problem is clear: fiber dust produced by old ventilation technology.

“When the renovation is over, the building should almost match the original. The details have been carefully thought out with the Alvar Aalto Foundation,” Alaoja says.

In addition, as part of the renovation, the windows will be renewed, the foundation wall will be repaired, and the workrooms will be adapted to current needs by, for example, moving partitions. According to Alaoja, the need for a study room has been clarified with the employees and the need has been estimated to drop by about a fifth.

On the other hand, the city’s employment services are also moving into the renovated premises.

There is a need especially for individual quiet workrooms. In addition, a common room will be created for close work for those who preferably work remotely.

The final one the decision on the scope of the repair is made by the city council. So far, the city council has approved a budget of ten million euros, so the new proposal will go to the council through the city government.

Alaoja estimates that the proposal will go to the council as is. According to him, the space division was very unanimous on the matter.

“My guess is that this will also pass in the council.”