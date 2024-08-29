Architecture | The pictures show: An iconic prestigious building in the center of Helsinki underwent a “stopping” makeover

Architecture|The former department store Aleksi 13, known to all Helsinki residents, experienced a transformation of its interior in an extraordinary renovation.

Helsinki The renovation of the “Lundqvist business palace” or Aleksi 13 building in the city center is almost complete.

On the spot at the corner of Aleksanterinkatu and Mikonkatu, the last surface work and final cleaning will be done in the last week of August.

In the renovation, the entire 124-year-old building was renovated and all the interiors were renewed.