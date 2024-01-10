Architecture | The pictures show: A row of red apartment buildings with a million apartments went up on Merenranta in Helsinki

The tall buildings of the Telakkaranta have irked the residents of the nearby area. The tallest building has twelve floors, the lowest three.

A row of new red apartment buildings went up on the seafront in Helsinki's Punavuori. Miljoona apartments combine the sea, history and urban living.

To the seaside a row of red apartment buildings rose in Helsinki's Punavuori. The change is significant: the old shipyard area has turned into high-rise buildings with gabled roofs and million-dollar apartments. The brick houses glow as a red row that partly rises above the old Punavuori.

