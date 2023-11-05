Architecture | The pictures before and after the renovation show: This is how the facade of an apartment building from the 1920s was revolutionized in Helsinki

Helsinki In Vallila, street passers-by may have rubbed their eyes when they walked past the building at the intersection of Hämeentie and Eurantie.

When the last hoods of the facade renovation were lowered in the fall of 2021, a building restored to its original 1920s glory emerged from behind the scaffolding.

The gray-brown facade changed to light yellow, the spiers rose again to the roof, and the panes were restored to the windows.

The apartment building consists of four crabs and it hides around 80 apartments. In addition, there are commercial apartments on the stone floor.

The house the facade used to be very dark. The street-side facade of the apartment building built in 1928 had been changed in previous renovations to conform to the style of the 60s. The lattice windows had been abandoned and the light came in through the metal-framed glass doors.

“The splash plastering was ugly: dark and dirty-looking,” says the chairman of the board of the housing company Fairy tale Kivistö.

Photo of the house’s public appearance before the renovation.

Picture from the courtyard side.

The street-side facade of the building is protected with sr-2 status, so the building company had to decide whether to repair the facade in respect of the spirit of the 60s or return it to the style of the 20s.

The housing association ended up with the latter option, even though before the renovation it was not entirely certain what was to come – even the color of the house was not completely certain. There were very few pictures available of the old building and they were mostly black and white.

Layers of paint and plaster were scraped off the facade in order to reveal the original shades, says Sami Asujamaa, property manager of 10+Isännöinn. The dark gray building turned pale yellow during the renovation. Conservator Pentti Pietarila was consulted in the process. Chief designer Kimmo Friman explained the building’s original layout with the help of archival materials.

Repair debt had accumulated, and simply renewing the facade plastering would not have been enough. Some of the windows were in such bad shape that snow came in through the window cracks.

Scaffolding on the Eurantie side during facade renovation.

“The facade renovation had to be done,” says Kivistö.

The roof was also in bad shape. According to Kivistö, the roof could still have been patched, but it would have been about “artificial respiration”. In any case, the roof would have to be renewed in a couple of years, so it was decided to repair the roof at the same time.

In 2018, a fitness survey was conducted and the planning phase began the following year. The work lasted one and a half years, from summer 2020 until Christmas 2021. The submergence progressed in stages, so the residents didn’t have to worry about cloudy views for a year and a half.

During the renovation, the plastering was removed and the facade was plastered again. At the same time, the windows and ventilation balconies and doors of the apartments, stairwells and business premises were renewed. The doors of the stairwells and business premises were also renewed. In addition, the water ceiling was renewed.

According to the country of residence, traditional plastering took time.

The courtyard side of the building is not protected. The housing association considered whether it would be possible to install wood-aluminum windows on the side of the courtyard, which are cheaper and easier to maintain. In the end, the housing association decided on another solution due to the equality of the shareholders.

Now both the windows facing the street and those facing the courtyard are decorated with heartwood windows made in accordance with the original grid layout. The spiers were also returned to the roof, respecting the old look.

The total costs of facade renovation and roof renovation rose to 3.7 million euros. However, the renovation stayed within the budget and was completed according to the schedule.

A couple of setbacks also fit into the trip.

The building is located in a busy urban area, and the thieves decided to try their luck and act with the protection of vision provided by the hoods.

“They tried to enter both residential apartments and commercial apartments. The thieves managed to break into at least one commercial apartment despite the plywood covering the window openings,” says Kivistö.

The Vallila building company won the Public Facade Renovation 2023 competition with its renovation.

According to Stina Hyyrynen, chairman of the board of the facade association, the choice of first place was clear. According to him, the site was challenging due to its conservation status.

“The appearance of the facade is really impressive and overall the project was well advanced. It rose from others [kilpailuun osallistuneiden kohteiden] stand out from the crowd. It had something extra that raised it above the others,” says Hyyrynen.

Renovated facade on the Eurantie side as seen from Hämeentie.

In its evaluation, the jury paid attention not only to the architecture and technical solutions, but also to the decision-making process, health research, and project and implementation planning. In addition, the evaluation of the sites examines, among other things, the schedule and budget management, as well as informing the residents.

The jury usually also pays attention to energy saving measures in its decision. For their part, they can also enhance the overall renovation. In the housing company in Vallila, it was not possible to do additional thermal insulation due to protection regulations, but renewing the windows also served as an investment in energy efficiency.

The façade renovation competition takes place every two years.