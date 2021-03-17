Architecture The “Nobel” in architecture was now given to a duo who doesn’t want to dismantle anything old

Prirtzker Prize winners Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal prefer to focus on improving and, if necessary, expanding buildings.

Architecture This time, the founders of Lacaton & Vassal will receive the prestigious prize 100,000 dollars, or about 84,000 euros, called the “Nobel”. Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal.

After many representatives of the “Wau architecture”, the award was given to creators who do not want to demolish anything but prefer to renovate and, if necessary, expand what has already been built.

When they were ordered, for example, to redesign a public square in Bordeaux, they said everything was already perfect. The plan was to rehabilitate the sanding.

Vassal recalls The Guardian in an award interview that if a client visits a doctor to ensure their condition, medication or surgeries are not always needed.

The years of Moroccan-born Vassal in Niger, West Africa, are also behind the frugal philosophy. “It was my second school of architecture,” he says on the award pages.

In the HS article The 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale found that these architects have “improved small rental housing in poor residential areas in a very concrete way, for example by converting balconies into decent living spaces. There is a lot to learn from the way of thinking ”.

Pritzker-the reasoning of the jury states that the work of Lacaton and Vassal reflects the democratic spirit of architecture.

According to the jury, the duo has proven that their pre-existing reinforcing architecture is technological, innovative and responsive to ecological challenges without imitating nostalgia.

In recent years, the Pritzker Jury has tried to slightly diversify its line so that Architects other than those who design mainly iconic buildings are increasingly awarded.

Last year they received the award Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara. In 2019, the award was presented Arata Isozakille.