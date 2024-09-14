Architecture | The new old houses in Helsinki arouse conflicting feelings in an experienced architect

Architecture|The new old houses are pleasant with their colors and softness, but architect Henna Helander does not praise them unreservedly.

“Colour the use is really good”, exclaims the long-time architect and long-term chairman of the Finnish Architects’ Association Henna Helander.

On Friday, he familiarized himself with the new old houses going up in Kruunuvuorenranta, which HS reported earlier.

Of the group of four houses reminiscent of the Art Nouveau style, two have already received a building permit, two are to be completed later.

On social media, the houses have already gathered a legion of admirers who hope for more of the same. “Finally beauty,” sums up one reviewer in the Add city to Helsinki group on Facebook.

“I do understand that these respond to people’s longing for color and softness. These have a kind of hopefulness that our times need. For so long, we have lived in the time of super-efficient gray construction,” says Helander.

New old ones the houses have already been characterized as Art Nouveau, but Helander disagrees with this. Kruunuvuorenranta’s whole is neither art nouveau nor neo-jugend nor classicism.

Jugend or national romanticism in Finland sought their inspiration from nature and nation-building. The houses were often asymmetrical, each apartment slightly different, also in the facade. There were small panes in the upper parts of the windows and the appearance of the floors varied.

“In these houses, the lowest floor even looks like it’s slumped over, although in Art Nouveau it’s rugged and the general look is varyingly castle-like. The height of the lowest floor is determined by the parking space.”

The following layers are identical to each other. The parade floor is under the eaves instead of the second floor. There are large windows with three small window panes at the top, unlike the lower floors.

Helander likes the fact that roofs have returned to residential buildings. Especially in distant landscapes and sea views, the roofs of the houses create a balanced silhouette.

“However, this is a flat roof, the edge of which is covered with a roof sheet. It can look quite different in reality than in the observational photos.”

Helander points out that Huttunen-Lipasti Arkkitehdit, the designer of the houses, has previously also made a name for himself in Arabianranta as the designer of the new roof version.

“It is very positive that the facades of the houses use the German-developed honeycomb brick, which I have been waiting for to come to Finland. The walls of the Kruunuvuorenranta houses are not made of concrete elements.”

According to Helander, the triple exterior plastering is also a great technical choice.

“These houses would be perfect for a supplementary construction site, but I’m not quite sure if Kruunuvuorenranta is the right place for them.”

Helander points out that the houses do not create a traditional block of flats or a wall of houses. They just stand in a row quite far from each other, parallel to the beach.