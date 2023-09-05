“Light fits well in this milieu. I hope such a green park will remain. There is nothing to criticize”, Mari-Liis Vaatmann inches from observational photos of Oulunkylä.

He and the one sitting in the chariot Sandra Piiroinen have just moved to a new location in the area.

Turmoil awaits the center of Oulunkylä: according to the new plan, the old buildings are mainly to be demolished to make way for new construction. According to the plans, more business premises and apartments will be built in the area. With the new plan, approximately 1,150 new residents will come to the area.

Vaatmann’s the hope is to have a bigger grocery store in the area. He also hopes that if the population of the area were to increase by more than a thousand, there would also be an investment in the adequacy of kindergarten places.

It is a cloudy and gray Tuesday, and there is a relaxed atmosphere in the center of Oulunkylä. Some are waiting for the bus, others are shopping at the local mall. From a park bench, someone shouts at the boys. Helsingin sanomat newspaper is on the move with two observational photos to find out what the locals think about the development of the area.

A snapshot of the Oulunkylä renewal plan. View from Mäkitorpantie.

It should be clear that Oulunkylä’s new formula shares the opinions of those who have moved there. Some are ready to accept construction according to observational photos avoyl, some have reservations about it.

Vesa Kirves, who works in the Ogel shopping center, believes that other people would also like more houses built in the old style.

Observation pictures do not insure at all Vesa from Ax, and he doesn’t mince his words. Dreary, cold, cold. Unapproachable. Kirves, who lives in North The Hague, characterizes the views of the picture frankly.

“It’s like Pasila,” he says. “Too few trees, an outrageous amount of glass. Terrible.” He announces that a model for construction could be taken from Sweden. According to him, even new houses are built there in the old style.

“I hope something like that doesn’t happen here. The heat is missing,” he says at the end.

Neither Sirkka Hänninen is not automatically enamored with plans. The houses planned for him are too high, and he wouldn’t want the area to be built over.

The large number of new residents sounds “terrible” to him, because it also means, for example, an increase in the amount of traffic.

Maaz Muhammed likes the architecture according to the observation photos, and he finds it interesting.

Nice observational photos depict four people walking near the station.

There are also laudatory comments.

“These are great. This is absolutely amazing.” Maaz Muhammed inches when seeing observational images. He is from Maunula, but goes to Oulunkylä a lot because of his work. “Modern architecture” in particular gets praise from him.

Also Sofia Menezes and Elisa Saarlon think the planned buildings look good, but they think there should be more colors and a park. Menezes likes that the photos do not show buildings like the white low apartment buildings near the station.

According to Sofia Menezes (left) and Elisa Saarlo, the construction plans seem good. However, there should be more color in new buildings.

One for two the dog jogger seems to be well aware of the plans, and he stops next to the station to open his thoughts. The part of town is important to him, because he is from there, and according to his own words, he is not going to move away.

The runner considers plans also from the dogs’ point of view.

He says that he would not take the dogs for a walk in the environments according to the observation photos. “I’m not the kind of person who would spoil such lawn areas,” he sums up.

Fortunately, the riverside is nearby, he says. But not all dogs are big enough to go all the way there. And according to him, there are a lot of dogs in the area.

View from the new park/square towards the roundabout.

