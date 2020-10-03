Architecture The Museum of Architecture’s Review 2020 exhibition is quite limited, but it evokes thoughts

The exhibition of the Museum of Architecture presents the top buildings of recent years.

Before was large Finland is building -show. Now the Museum of Architecture is on offer Finnish architecture – Review 2020.

It is an unfortunately concise review that has compiled top examples from just over two years. Examples are buildings completed by the end of 2019.

Behind the review are the Museum of Architecture and the Aalto Foundation, as well as the Finnish Association of Architects SAFA.

Review 2020 is an exhibition compiled by the jury.

As a foreign expert, the jury has been the curator of architecture at the Norwegian National Museum Martin Braathen. The other electors were Ph.D. Harri Hautajärvi as well as a housing design veteran Kirsi Korhonen.

In the exhibition list, the members of the jury justify their choice and evaluate each item.

15 sites have joined, including Amos Rex (Asmo Jaaksi The presence of JKMM architects), Oodi (ALA architects) or the Otaniemi campus in Väre (Workshop architects) is self-evident.

Amos Rex and the Restoration of the Glass Palace are on display in the exhibition. (JKMM Architects, Asmo Jaaksi.)­

On current construction about half are old repairs. The Lasipalatsi and the restoration of the Snake House in Käpylä, completed in 1951, have been raised as model examples. Restoration (Mona Schalin and Kati Salonen) won the 2019 Architecture Finland.

One landscape architecture project and one project on Finnish architectural work in China (Fuzhou Cultural Center, PES Architects) have been included.

Fuzhou Cultural Center, China. PES architects.­

About construction most of it is “everyday construction,” as the construction of dwellings, schools, kindergartens, and service homes is sometimes called little by little. Throughout the post-World War II period, the goal in Finland has been the high quality of this construction.

Recent public debate has raised concerns about the deterioration in the quality of housing construction under exaggerated efficiency pressures.

This emerges in the fate of a residential complex designed by the Sauerbruch-Hutton architectural firm in Berlin on Jätkäsaari: the architect’s vision is realized in the exterior architecture, but the apartments and stairwells were broken down into smaller ones.

Matthias Sauerbruch criticizes the procedure outright Jonni Roosin and Raimo Uunilan in an excellent two-hour video compilation that you should take the time to watch.

Väre on the Otaniemi campus has also been subject to public scrutiny.

Aalto University Väre, Workshop Architects.­

However, it is not the architect who decides on the premises and their pruning, but the client. In the case of Väre, it is Aalto University’s real estate company Acre.

Review of 2020 the task of the jury must have been frustrating: it has had to select fifteen items to present from a period of exceptionally brisk construction.

The jury seems to strive for versatility in its composition: there are residential properties from apartment buildings to detached houses, educational institutions, cultural buildings, and surprisingly Turku funicular stations (Pekka Vapaavuori), Fiskars sauna (Laura Mattila and Mikko Merz) and the Lammassaari Nature Trail (Nomaji and Studio Park).

Kakola funicular stations. Pekka Vapaavuori­

Yard sauna, Fiskars. Laura Mattila and Mikko Merz.­

Also included in the review is one of the work of landscape architects. Two arkki factory offices, Nomaji and Studio Puisto, have designed the Lammassaari nature trail to Helsinki.­

The compilation is successful and thought-provoking, even in its narrowness.

Hopefully, the next biennial exhibition will get a decent space to accommodate a broader overview of the architecture of 2020–2021.

Architects ’own“ quality control ”is interesting for the general public as well.

Finnish Architecture – Review 2020 at the Museum of Architecture until 28 February 2021.

Gullkrona’s senior house has been skilfully built on a cramped plot by Mannerheimintie. Risto Huttunen and Santeri Lipasti have done a lot of housing design and were involved in the design of the Serlachius Museum as a Finnish partner.­