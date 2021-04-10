Architecture The large Alvar Aalto collection gained momentum with concern: I guess not all of the finest Waves are sold abroad?

The Alvar Aalto Museum’s design exhibition in Jyväskylä shows how private collectors and public museums can work together to save valuable objects available to the public and researchers.

Interest Alvar Aallon and Aino Aallon life work has increased in recent years. This can be seen in the form of a recent documentary, numerous Aalto books and Artek’s new lighting fixtures. The handsome design exhibition at the end of the spring season of the Alvar Aalto Museum in Jyväskylä presents the design of the Waves from the late 1920s to the 1960s.

This is a private Collector Pertti Männistö and a review produced in collaboration with the Aalto Museum.

Pertti Männistö­

Pine the collection is the world’s largest and most significant private collection of design by Alvar and Aino Aalto. It consists of more than a thousand objects, including prototypes and other rarities from the beginning of Wave’s career.

The exhibition features furniture, lamps, utility and art glass, as well as details of interior design items such as mirrors. The exhibition proves how versatile and skillful Waves were in varying ideas. In their hands, new components were constantly emerging from components such as the L-leg bent from wood and details such as the brass sun visors of the luminaires.

Kultakello on the front, Mehiläispesi on the back and a 1937 brass lamp in the foreground, which Aalto used in Sunila and Savoy restaurant. It was originally used as a glare shield for the ceiling light of the Paimio sanatorium, but later a separate model was developed for it.­

Männistö, 65, became interested in Alvar Aalto’s design in the early 1990s. At the time, he was working in an association to which bequests were bequeathed. Emptying the flats and going through old objects aroused Männistö’s interest in designing the Waves. In 2000, he established his own buying and selling store in Turku.

“I’m almost daily dealt with the waves designed objects. As a result, I’ve got to find out how they have changed over 100 years, “says Männistö. “In old furniture, the legs and armrests were treated with cellulose varnish and shellac. Their surface became golden and beautifully translucent. The new pigment varnishes cover the lamellae of the wood, and the end result looks plastic. With the new production machines, the unit of measurement changed from inches to cents. ”

Collection the huge number of objects is related to the fact that Männistö wants to bring out the development of objects from the first prototype. With the help of systematics and comprehensiveness, he has been able to look at the changes that have taken place in the design of the Waves.

The black armrest in the front row on the left, upholstered in brown wool fabric, is the first object in Männistö’s collection.­

From the beginning, Männistö has been interested in the process of creating objects. The first object in his collection, Artek’s chair model 401 prototype, the so-called zero chair, he acquired from Turku in 1992. “I fell in love with the chair’s shape and airy appearance.”

The waves used a brass perforated ring as both a sun visor and a decoration.­

Chief Curator of the Alvar Aalto Museum and curator of the exhibition Katariina Pakoman according to Alvar Aalto was a true master of variation. The modification is reflected in the colors of the objects, the materials, the surface treatments and the upholstery of the furniture. Aino Aalto also had this ability, but their emphases and roles were different.

“Aino Aalto was the artistic director of Artek, founded in 1935, so he was responsible for creating new furniture using components designed by Alvar. Alvar Aalto made his most significant furniture inventions already in the 1930s, everything else is actually a variation of them, ”says Pakoma.

The black leather upholstered armchairs and ceiling lights on the front were designed by Alvar Aalto for Kela’s head office. The wooden brown chair visible from the front is designed for the 1930 Small Apartment Exhibition.­

Alvar Aallon the most famous chairs, the three-legged stool and the Paimio and Tankki armchairs, were born in the 1930s.

In the exhibition, the variation is best seen in the interiors depicting different eras, as well as in the series of wooden armchairs, which reflects Alvar Aalto’s effort to develop a perfect wooden chair.

The 1940s-era living room is cozy, decorated with Artek’s early furniture, warm colors and floral patterns designed by Aino Aalto. Food shortages also affected the furniture industry. Casein made from milk was used in the adhesives needed to bend the components of Artek’s furniture. When there was a shortage of milk, the traditional finger joint was used to connect the legs of the furniture and the seat and table tops.

Present the objects were made before 1965 and represent handcrafted emphasis on early serial production. In 1966, the Furniture Factory Korhonen, which manufactures Artek’s furniture, moved to new production facilities and introduced new production technology.

“The dimensions and materials of Artek’s furniture have changed over time. Today, furniture is made a little bigger than it was in the 1930s. The collection is also narrower than in the 1930s, ”Aalto Museum’s exhibition curator and second curator of the design exhibition Mari Murtoniemi says.

Collectors around the world crave the design that represents Alvar Aalto’s early production. In international auctions, the prices of Aalto items have skyrocketed, and there are unethical practices, such as illegal exports and counterfeiting. One of the reasons why Pertti Männistö once started collecting was the concern that all the finest Aalto objects will be sold to private collections abroad.

A family of three. The starting point for shelves, hangers and umbrella racks is the same triangular shape. The red linoleum shelf on the right is a rarity.­

Many shapes The exhibition is also a demonstration of how a public organization and a private collector can meet if they have the same interests.

“We have the same goal: to make the design of the Waves known. With the exhibition, we wanted to highlight that it is also possible for a private Collector to act ethically. It is great that Männistö’s collection is in Finland, publicly visible and available to researchers, ”explains Murtoniemi.

The exhibition will be on display until April 25, 2021, after which the Alvar Aalto Museum will be closed due to renovations. In connection with the renovation, the Aalto Museum and the adjacent Museum of Central Finland, both designed by Alvar Aalto, will be merged into the Ruusupuisto Museum Center with a new connection. It will open in summer 2023.

Forms into many – 30 years of passionate collecting. Pertti Männistö’s Aalto Collection. Alvar Aalto Museum in Jyväskylä until April 25, 2021.