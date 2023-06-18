Architecture | The laboratory of the future in Venice wants to solve the world’s problems with the help of architecture

previous, the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale had to be postponed twice due to the pandemic. Now, however, the biennale was opened without any problems, and this time the theme is the future in the title The Laboratory of the Future.

Chief Curator of the Biennale, Ghanaian-Scottish Lesley Lokko says in the press release that now architecture is not dealt with through a profession or projects, but more broadly, rather as a discipline that has the opportunity to solve future problems in many different ways.

This time’s designer of the Venice Biennale, Lesley Lokko, has a Scottish mother and a Ghanaian father. He has worked a lot in Africa.

Construction is a very central area in the fight against climate change, although the solutions are not only in the hands of architects, but above all in the hands of politicians and the construction industry.

According to Lokko, the theme of the future has led to things being presented at the biennale rather than through a traditional architecture presentation. There are really so many long videos and texts that five days seems like a short time to get to know the entire offer.

The architecture biennale with its pavilions and exhibitions from almost 50 countries in the Giardini park area and in the harbor in Arsenale is a cornucopia where you just have to choose what to focus on.

About Lokko’s concept started the British first Patrick Schumacherwhich continues by Zaha Hadid the work of the office in this name. Schumacher declared that architecture—for example, buildings and architects—is absent from the biennale, and this may have the effect of discounting the significance of viewing.

In Dezeen magazine, Schumacher labeled the biennial as an anti-architecture exhibition. He lists countries, including Finland, which “refuse to tell about their architects”.

However, the sanitary system introduced by Finland and its problems are essentially related to architecture. Of course, no architect specializing in toilet design is presented, nor do they seem to be, but the formulation of the question is relevant if we think about the future. What a waste of clean water water toilets are! The pavilion has received positive feedback in the world’s press.

Alvar Aalton the planned Suomen pavilion was not crowded on several visits, but according to Archinfo, 15,000 visitors would have already seen it.

Center of gravity is this time in Africa and Latin America.

The main prize-winning Brazilian pavilion is startling, downright provocative. As soon as you enter, you are shaken that by Oscar Niemeyer and Lúcio Costa the plans for a new capital in Brasìlia between 1956 and 1961 continued the colonialist activities of the white man. However, Niemeyer was Brazilian himself.

The capital was built inland in the middle of nowhere, but now has 2.5 million inhabitants. The former capital was Rio de Janeiro on the coast.

The Brazilian pavilion is startling, even provocative. It was awarded as the best pavilion of the biennale.

In the Brazilian pavilion, it is proposed to go back to the past and unearth the ideals, lifestyles and construction culture of the indigenous peoples.

Biennial is, perhaps precisely because of its theme, disturbingly full of different, one after the other more general, abstract and radical manifestos without concreteness.

In the USA pavilion, a concrete problem is highlighted, plastic and how to get rid of it. There they also remember to emphasize that plastic is one of the scourges brought to the world by Americans.

The curators of the participating countries decide on the joint pavilion of Norway, Sweden and Finland in turn, this time the Swedes and the ArkDes museum James Taylor-Foster and Carlos Minguez Carrasco. The theme there is the Sami people.

It is probably new information for the biennial audience that the Sami zone is in four countries: Norway, Finland, Sweden and Russia. The pavilion is focused on sharing information, and the usual Sami props, such as reindeer antlers and literature on the subject, have been gathered there. The pavilion smells of tar.

The Hungarian Pavilion. Norman Foster Partners’ 28-story tower is coming to Budapest.

In the Hungarian pavilion, a very ambitious plan for a cluster of cultural buildings in the city park in Budapest is presented, designed by, among others, the well-known Japanese architecture firm SANAA. It is difficult to estimate to what extent the project is Viktor Orbán whitewashing, but the plans are interesting. Sou Fujimoto the music hall is already ready and has attracted a lot of attention.

See also Hockey Colorado supporters sang the more than 20-year-old hit song as the subject of the NHL finals The Budapest music hall House of Music, designed by Sou Fujimoto, was inaugurated in January 2022.

The Chinese pavilion in Arsenale was one of the most interesting of the biennale. There, “small” projects are presented to enliven the empty spaces left in the middle of the skyscrapers of densely populated big cities with various cafes, gardens and activity centers.

The Russian pavilion is empty this time.

The Chinese pavilion is one of the best of the biennale. There, plans for revitalizing big cities with small means are presented.

Giardini the long entry video for the main show was made by Adjaye Associations and is well worth watching. Sir David Adjayea Ghanaian-British architect, is Francis Kérén along with the most famous globally active architect of African descent. Wonderful miniature models of his works are also presented. The entrance video provides a background for the main exhibition and the state of African traditional and contemporary architecture.

David Adjaye has also made a black pyramid for Arsenale’s port side entrance. That seems to be the hallmark of the upcoming biennale.

Demas Nwoko’s architecture in the book pavilion of the Venice Biennale. Nwoko has been characterized as Africa’s Gaudi, and his production was one of the pleasant surprises of the biennale.

David Adjaye designed the black pyramid as a meeting place.

