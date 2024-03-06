Architecture | The Japanese Riken Yamamoto was awarded the “Nobel of Architecture”

Riken Yamamoto, who won the award, is known for his design work that emphasizes community.

“The Nobel Prize in Architecture” the often called Pritzker Architecture Prize has been awarded to a Japanese Riken to Yamamotosays, among other things, a US news channel CNN.

Yamamoto is known for his design philosophy based on community, which stands as a counterforce to building solutions that emphasize privacy and individuality in growing big cities.

In the jury's reasoning, Yamamoto's buildings are described as blurring the boundaries between private and public.

“For me, being aware of a space means being aware of an entire community at the same time,” comments Yamamoto, who focuses on architecture and design Dezeen publication by.

Completed in 1977, Yamakawa Villa is Yamamoto's first completed design project.

The competition chairman of the jury and winner of the prize in 2016 Alejandro Aravena praised the work of Yamamoto's designer.

“The normal becomes special. Calmness leads to greatness,” he described.

“One of the things we need most in the cities of the future is the conditions created by architecture that increase the opportunities for people to interact with each other,” Aravena continued.

The buildings designed by Yamamoto often reach outside with the help of terraces.

For five in his decade-long career, Yamamoto has designed numerous private homes, extensive housing projects, schools, university buildings, museums and, for example, a glass-walled fire station.

The Pritzker Architecture Prize, awarded since 1979, is an international recognition of the architecture industry. The award is often called the “Nobel Prize of architecture”.

The award is given annually to an architect or a group of architects who, in their design work, have shown skill, vision and commitment to the development of the built environment for people. The value of the prize is one hundred thousand US dollars (approximately EUR 92,000).