Architecture | “The height may not be the biggest problem, but the fact that this is ugly” – Otaniemi's new landmark speaks to the people of Espoo

Otaniemi's new landmark divides local opinion. Some think it's ugly and too tall, while others hope for more similar buildings in the area.

Route guide not needed soon after the Aalto University metro stop, because you can already see the new building rising in Otaniemi from afar.

The newly completed 15-story apartment hotel in Noli stands out from the street scene not only because of its height, but also because of its special facade.

HS said on Saturdaythat the red slats on the facade of the house bring to some people's minds gushing blood, and it has been called, among other things, “shocking” and “absolutely gross” on social media.

Some of the people from Espoo who pass by the house on Sunday agree with the above-mentioned characterizations. For example, an older man says that after seeing the house for the first time, he thought that the building was somehow left unfinished.

According to architect Niilo Ikonen, the red grille is a reference to Otaniemi, the light shade to another neighbor, Tapiola. The facade looks light from the front, but red from the side.

Tapiolan Those who live in the silk meadow Petra and Miro Aatola immediately state that the house does not fit into the landscape in terms of its appearance or height at all. According to them, it is the only building visible from the window of their home above the trees.

“I've been saying for months that whenever I see the house, I almost feel bad. It's not pretty,” says Petra Aatola.

According to him, higher construction is in itself welcome in the centers of Tapiola or Keilaniemi, for example, but a lone tower house in Otaniemi catches the eye.

“The operation of the city of Espoo does make me think. You can apparently plan and build anything.”

Miro Aatola wonders why the house could not have been built in the color of brick, in which case it would have been more compatible with the surrounding buildings. He also criticized the course of development, where increasingly tall buildings are being built in Espoo.

“I would definitely prefer to keep Espoo low,” he says.

Petra and Miro Aatola, who live in Tapiola, were on a day walk with their child and dog. In their opinion, the new house does not fit the landscape.

Also who lives right next to Noli's building Jussi Juntunen states that the building does not really fit the streetscape.

“Not exactly the most beautiful architecture. Personally, I don't like the way the facade has been implemented,” he says.

The height of the house doesn't really bother Juntus. According to him, the location is suitable for a tower block in the sense that there are not many settlements nearby and the highway roars by.

“The height may not be the biggest problem, but the fact that this is ugly.”

In general, however, Juntunen is not excited about the change, where Espoo's construction stock is starting to get higher. He himself says that he particularly likes the areas in Espoo with a focus on single-family houses and terraced houses.

“Perhaps that identity here is disappearing a little,” he reflects.

Jussi Juntunen from Espoo does not like the appearance of the Noli building. In his opinion, the location of the tower house is suitable in itself.

Fresh from the oven the house also receives praise from some of the people of Espoo.

Working in a nearby restaurant Samuel Duffield says that he thinks the building fits well with the spirit of Otaniemi, which includes the Aalto University campus, technology companies and the new light rail.

“To my eye, the facade doesn't look bad at all,” he says.

The height of the house doesn't bother Duffield either. He comes from Britain, where high-rise buildings are more the rule than the exception in cities.

“Perhaps tower blocks are not that common in Finland yet. But more apartments are needed, so building them is understandable.”

Samuel Duffield gives understanding to the construction of tower blocks, because according to him, more apartments are needed in Espoo.

Also hurrying to the express car Merja Porttikivi incenses the exterior of the house, which he thinks is “not bad looking at all”.

“Especially now, when the sun is shining, that's how it goes. I think it fits here,” he says.

Porttikivi points out that there was only “some ryteikko” on the site of the house before, so the new house in itself is a welcome change. He is not bothered by the height of the house, on the contrary.

“It's precisely in places like these that tall buildings need to be built, so more of this kind,” he says.

“The houses next door now seem quite pathetic, so new tower blocks could be built here as a real wall.”