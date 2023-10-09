Architecture | The figure of a luxury apartment building rose in the middle of Töölö – One apartment rose so desired that there was a queue for it

The residential building designed by the world-famous architect Taka-Töölö and offering luxury has taken its place.

Housing trade stuttering, but considering the challenging circumstances, the CEO of housing developer Newil & Bau Petri Ylivuori is satisfied.

It is largely due to the apartment building called Meander, which the company he leads is building in Helsinki’s Taka-Töölö in the historical Taivallahti barracks area.

On a sunny October day, eighty construction workers are working hard at the construction site. On one wall, men in vests are lifting metal pipes, from somewhere the buzzing of a circular saw can be heard.

“That was sold first,” says Ylivuori.

He points to the south end apartment on the second floor. 54 people were waiting for the most popular apartment in the building. The managing director thinks that the reason for the popularity was that the apartment will have 270 degree views outside.

The corner apartment on the second floor was the most desired apartment in the house.

Block of flats is exceptional in many ways, not least because it was designed by a world-renowned architect Steven Holl.

“Many have wanted to buy a home in Meander precisely because it will become an architectural monument to Helsinki like Kiasma,” says Ylivuori.

Award-winning Holl won the design of the project in an international architecture competition in 2006. In Finland, he is known especially as the designer of the Kiasma Museum of Contemporary Art.

Now Meander has risen to crest height and acquired its shape, which is also quite exceptional for a residential apartment building.

The building meanders like a river, which is actually how it got its name. Meander is the bend of a river leading downwards.

In addition, the height of the building rises steadily floor by floor.

The facade of the building is covered with wood and finished with glass.

Apartment building project was delayed by almost twenty years. Among other things, the plans were messed up by the global economic recession.

But finally last spring in Holl arrived To Finland to lay the foundation stone of Meander and so the construction work started.

Architect Steven Holl (left) laid the foundation stone of the Meander building in April 2022. Next to him were the CEO of housing developer Newil & Bau Petri Ylivuori and Aalto University professor Pentti Kareoja.

The works are now progressing ahead of schedule, and the degree of completion has exceeded the 65 percent mark, Ylivuori says.

According to him, the residents are scheduled to move into their new homes in the fall of 2024.

At the moment, the frame of the cast-in-place concrete house is ready, and the facade is covered with wooden planking. It is planned to start glazing the balconies at the end of the year. In practice, the entire house is lined with glass.

The facade of the west corner leans forward at an angle of six degrees, which is also reflected in the apartment.

Steven Holl originally designed smaller balconies, but they were enlarged when he was told how important balconies are to Finns.

The top floor apartment overlooks the sea.

We cheer by elevator to the model apartment. There, too, you can see that Meander is not quite an ordinary apartment building.

The almost wall-sized sliding doors lead to the apartment-wide balcony. In the bathroom, luxurious tiles imitating stones shine. There is a hidden place for the washing machine behind the curtain.

The sauna in a double room is bigger than the bathroom in many old Helsinki apartment buildings.

A forty-meter-long balcony surrounds the A-stage representative apartments. From the topmost apartment you can see Seurasaarenselkä, and further on the horizon the tower blocks of Espoo’s Keilaniemi reach out.

The window frames are pine, not the typical aluminum of the time.

“ “We really want to understand how people want to live.”

Ylivuori says that they could have also ordered the interior from Holl, but few took the opportunity. The rough grid surfaces and gray mass floors clearly did not make a big impression on the buyers of luxury apartments.

Observation photo of a metal kitchen designed by Steven Holl.

The bathroom designed by Steven Holl is shown in the photo.

Instead, shares of the wine cellar coming to the house went like hot stones, and not all residents got storage space for their vintage drinks.

A cinema, a yoga room and a small spa will be available for everyone. In the lobby, you can sit on the benches designed by Holli and use the dogs with Holli drinking cups.

Ylivuori compares the site to the creations of Finland’s most famous architect.

“This is like a return Alvar Aalton at the time. After all, he also designed the interiors, lighting and furniture of his buildings.”

In the east direction, the building gives to the former barracks buildings.

Soft colors have been chosen for the apartments.

The bathrooms exude luxury.

Newil & Bau’s properties often stand out from the crowd with their uniqueness. According to Ylivuori, the importance of the product is now highlighted in the housing trade alongside the location.

“This is how all other industries work. For example, Nokia didn’t do well against Apple for the simple reason that their products weren’t as good.”

There has really been a huge interest in Meander. Initially, 3,700 applicants were registered on the list of pre-bookers for apartments.

Now most of the building’s 117 apartments have already been sold. There are still twenty apartments unsold and ten apartments reserved.

The vast majority of vacant apartments are one- and two-bedroom apartments, which trade poorly on the housing market in general due to oversupply.

The cheapest apartment in Meander costs just under 400,000 euros. You can shell out several millions for the most expensive one.

The developer is trying to attract buyers for the remaining apartments with various incentives.

Homebuyers are promised, for example, a refund of two years’ maintenance fees. If that doesn’t interest you, you can also choose designer furniture, house cleaning, food or the use of an electric car for ten thousand euros.

The like lures other construction companies also have.

The building will have several loft-style apartments with high room height.

The concrete remains visible on the walls and floor of the stairwells.

Host union managing director Mia Koro-Kanerva warned consumers in the summer that consideration discounts may involve tax risks: when a construction company pays something on behalf of a shareholder, the consumer may be obligated to pay gift tax.

According to the association, the greater the advantage offered by the construction company compared to the debt-free price of the apartment, the greater the risk of gift taxation.

The tax administration is in the past aligned, that the profits from the apartment sale are tax-free if the benefit is small compared to the value of the apartment. The taxman considers, for example, one year’s care allowances to be low.

In August, the taxman elaborated alignment. It sees consideration discounts and benefits as a reduction of the purchase price, so they do not cause any tax consequences for the buyer.

Discounts and benefits offered by construction companies cannot be considered gifts in the opinion of the taxman, because they are not given for the purpose of donation but for sales promotion.