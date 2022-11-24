Architecture | The fate of Helsinki’s parade ground will be decided in the afternoon: See the four proposals here

The fate of Helsinki’s Eteläsatama will be decided today. HS will show the announcement of the winner of the design competition live at 4 p.m.

Next on Thursday, November 24, it will be decided whose proposal will permanently change Helsinki’s most visible seaside landscape.

The city of Helsinki will then announce the winner of the design competition for the Makasiinranta area of ​​Eteläsatama.

According to the press release of the city of Helsinki, the goal of the competition was for Makasiiniranta to be a part of the walkable beach route around the city center and Helsinki’s beaches in the future. In addition, it is the location of the new Architecture and Design Museum.

Four proposals have made it to the final stage: Ahti, Boardwalk, Makasiinipromenadi and Saaret.

Citizens could comment on the proposals on the website of the City of Helsinki until the end of August. In that case, Makasiinipromenadi became the favorite among more than five hundred commenters.

Thursday let’s see if the jury agrees.

According to the city of Helsinki’s press release, the jury’s evaluation focuses on “the overall solution of the plan and how the concept plan adapts to the landscape of Eteläsatama and its values”.

In addition, the evaluation pays attention to the urban quality of the plans, the functionality and feasibility of the concept, the quality of the walking environment and urban space, and the solutions that promote the implementation of the Carbon Neutral Helsinki 2035 program.

It is also important to consider the new architecture and design museum, the Old Market Hall and the port building as part of the whole.

First of the proposals is called Ahti. Behind it is the working group Elävä Eteläsatama.

In the Ahti proposal, the buildings are traditionally rectangular and a lot of empty space has been left between them.

The proposal Ahti seen from the seaside.

Competition proposal Ahti as seen from Laivasilkankatu.

The neighborhood landscape of the Ahti proposal.

The most special building in the proposal is a museum resembling a white bowl. However, an architecture competition will be held separately for the museum later, so the museum in this picture is only a proposal.

Ahti is described in its introductory text as follows: “Ahti complements the cityscape of historic Helsinki, its buildings, parks and street network. The new blocks are in line with the grid pattern of the old city and create a sense of unity in the environment.”

Second the proposal is called Boardwalk. Behind it is a working group led by AALTO Development Oy.

The Boardwalk proposal differs the most from its competitors. Its white buildings are of different sizes and shapes and have sculptural solutions. The building has something similar to Finlandia Hall. There is also a lot of open space in this proposal.

Proposal Boardwalk stairs and sitting area by the sea.

This is what the competition proposal for Boardwalk looks like. The observation picture shows the view from Laivasilkankatu to the north.

Boardwalk as seen from Star Tower Mountain.

In the introductory text, the Boardwalk proposal is described with these words. “The competition proposal is a well-considered combination of public activities across the region. It supports and respects Helsinki’s efforts to become a healthier, greener and more socially integrated city. Routes intended for pedestrians and cyclists have been given priority.”

The third the name of the proposal is Makasiinpromenadi. It was put together by a group called South Harbour.

In some observational photos, the building blends in so well with the surroundings that you have to look for it. This is due to the slightly aging facade.

The promenade of the proposal called Magasiinpromenadi.

Here is a competition proposal called Makasiinipromenadi. The view from the observation picture is from Laivasilkankatu facing south.

This is what Makasiin promenade looks like from the sea.

In the introductory text, Makasiini Promenade is described as follows: “Prom has a respectful attitude towards the city that surrounds it. It complements and naturally increases the area’s services and creates a new place where visitors play the main role. The area is a showcase of sustainable construction, a carbon-neutral pioneer in wooden construction in the core city.”

Fourth the proposal is called Islands. Behind it is the Konsortium Gran group. The buildings of the Saaret proposal have many glass walls consisting of small windows. And at least in the observational photos, there are many plants planned on the sides and roofs of the buildings.

The coastal route of the Saaret proposal looks like this in the observational photo.

Street view of the Saaret proposal.

This is what the Saaret proposal looks like from Tähttornivuori.

The buildings are presented like this: “Saaret transforms the closed terminal area into a lively public beach area. The new built environment creates a natural continuation of Helsinki’s maritime national landscape. The combination of low-carbon new construction and inventive changes in purpose of use form a new landmark for climate-wise Helsinki.”

Yet for some time, the Makasiinranta area is used for terminal operations and parking. When the construction of Makasiinranta begins, Stockholm’s shipping traffic will move to Katajanokka. The Port of Helsinki concentrates Tallinn’s traffic on Jätkäsaari.

The more detailed compositions of the groups are: Ahti – Living Southern Harbor (Ålandsbanken, Architects Tommila, Architects Rudanko + Kankkunen, A-engineers, VSU) Boardwalk – AALTO Development (Architecture office Lahdelma-Mahlamäki, Landscape architecture office NÄKYMÄ Oy, Sitowise) Warehouse promenade – South Harbor (NREP, SRV Group, Anttinen Oiva Architects, Nomaji landscape architects, Sitowise, Suunnitteltoimisto Amerikka) Saaret – Konsortium Gran (Niam, K2S Architects, White Arkitekter, Ramboll Finland, Building Contractors HTJ Oy)

