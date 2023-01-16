Architecture | The entire value quarter had to undergo a difficult renovation in Suomenlinna

in Suomenlinna All four buildings of the Garrison block located in Two of the buildings have already been repaired, and now the largest building, known as the Vaasa barracks, is under construction.

In the renovation project of the Vaasa barracks, the end result of the change in purpose of use almost 50 years ago is cherished, says the developer-architect of the Suomenlinna administration Tiina Koskenniemi.

“Interiors from the 1970s, which were practically rebuilt at that time, have been considered valuable here. We are not going to restore the previous situation, especially since this has not been apartments before but a crew barracks. Let’s keep the 1970s apartment layout and the interior architecture of the rooms,” says Koskenniemi.

The Vaasa barracks looked reduced in 1972.

The buildings in the block are protected by the Law on the Protection of Built Heritage. In addition, Helsinki’s Suomenlinna is on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Vaasa Barracks was built between 1848 and 1852 as a barracks for the Russian Navy. The buildings were converted into rental apartments in the 1970s.

of the 1970s after the alterations, the houses had not been renovated before the current project.

“It turned out that especially the heating pipeline was completely exhausted. It broke in the second crab. We had to make temporary installations there a couple of years ago,” says Koskenniemi.

Now, in the building technical renovation, practically all HVAC systems are renewed. At the same time, the wet rooms of the apartments will be renewed and the kitchen furniture and other fixed furniture will be renovated.

In addition, all interior surfaces will be renovated.

Fire safety is also substantially improved when fire breaks in accordance with current requirements are implemented in the building.

“Previously, the structures were just bricked up. All the chimneys were open from top to bottom”, says the foreman in charge of the main contractor Rakennus oy Antti J. Ahola Juha Svahn.

The picture shows the old prison barracks in Vaasa barracks.

View from Iso Mustasaari. In the background, the Vaasa barracks on the left and the former military kitchen on the right.

See also Myths debunked: chicken soup doesn't cure a cold, but this one does View from Susisaari and across Tykistölahti in the direction of Iso Mustasaari. On the right, Sarvilinna Hessenstein’s equipment. The Vaasa barracks can be seen in the background.

Building technology fitting has been a difficult task, as is so often the case with old buildings. Part of the pass-throughs and routings have been made difficult by the complex spatial system.

The apartments are very multi-sized, with little repetition in overlapping floors. Routing has not been made easier by the fact that the concrete structures of the intermediate bases are massive.

The plans made for the project are based on plans from the 1970s modification works.

“There were surprisingly many deviations in the old electrical plans compared to what was realized. The locations and routes of the points differed considerably,” says Svahn.

Vaasa the barracks repair work started in May 2022.

There are two staircases in the building, which are being repaired in stages. Now, work is being done in A-trap, but B-trap is still inhabited. The A crab was supposed to be completed in February 2023 and the B crab in October 2023.

However, Svahn admits that it will be difficult to stick to the completion schedule for the first phase. In the background are harmful substances that had to be removed in many batches. Svahn believes that it will be easier to schedule the B-crab works, which will start in the spring, because the locations of harmful substances are now better known.

Principal the harmful substance found is asbestos. Overall, there has been quite a bit of creosote, but on the other hand, it has been found in slightly different places than had been assumed based on the research.

“But asbestos has been the most problematic because it was used a lot in screeds in the 1970s. When there are a lot of concrete structures, there is also a lot of screed,” says Koskenniemi.

The cost estimate for the barely 4,400 square meter Vaasa barracks was still around five million euros in the project planning phase, but according to Koskenniemi, the costs will rise to more than six million.

The Suomenlinna administration is responsible for the restoration, maintenance and administration of the fortress.