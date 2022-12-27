Architecture | The architecture of Helsinki-Vantaa Airport drawing on nature was awarded

The airport received a special award for interior design. The jury emphasized innovation, creativity, domesticity and ecology.

to Helsinki-Vantaa the airport’s new terminal building, drawing from Finnish nature, has been awarded in the internationally prestigious Prix Versailles 2022 architecture and design competition.

Finland’s largest airport received a special award for interior design.

Nature can be seen inside the building, for example, in the undulating wooden roof and the stone arrangement called Luoto.

According to airport company Finavia, attention has been paid to domestic materials, energy-saving solutions and reducing the carbon footprint of construction in the terminal.

Internationally the prestigious Prix Versailles architecture competition takes place every year. The victory now came to Finland for the first time.

In its selections this year, the jury emphasized innovation, creativity, domesticity and ecology.

The awards were announced at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on December 19.

The new departure and arrival lobby of Helsinki-Vantaa has been designed by Arkitehtoimisto Ala. The building was commissioned in December 2021.