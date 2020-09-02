Architecture The Architecture Finland Prize will be awarded in October – here are the nominees

The winner of the award will be chosen this year by Paula Vesala.

Architecture This year’s nominees for the Finlandia Award have been announced.

The candidates are the K-campus in Helsinki’s Kalasatama, Kotka’s Toritalo, the Helsinki Olympic Stadium and the new campus building of Aalto University in Otaniemi, Espoo.

The K-Group’s new K-campus, designed by JKMM Architects, was completed in 2019 in Kalasatama, Helsinki.­

The residential house called Toritalo, designed by architect Jani Prunnila, was completed next to Kotka Market Square in 2019.­

The repair and renovation of the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, based on the 1933 architectural competition victory of Yrjö Lindegren and Toivo Jänt, was recently completed. The process was the responsibility of K2S Architects and NRT Architects.­

Aalto University’s new campus building is a block complex that includes the main building of the Aalto University School of Art and Design Väre, the Aalto University School of Economics and the A Block shopping center. The entity is based on Verstas Architects’ competitive victory in 2013.­

Award awarded by the Finnish Association of Architects SAFA. Due to the visit restrictions imposed by the coronavirus situation in the spring, foreign destinations as well as schools, kindergartens and care institutions are now not included in the competition.

The items nominated this year represent the age-old values ​​of architecture, the chairman of the pre-jury that selected the candidates, Professor Tuomo Siitonen justifies in the bulletin.

The Finlandia Prize for Architecture is now being awarded for the seventh time. The award is chosen annually by an influencer who has become known as an expert in a field other than architecture. This year, the award will be chosen by a musician and an actor Paula Vesala.

The winner will be announced on October 5th.

Inside the K-campus.­

Courtyard of Kotka Market House.­

Renovated inside the Olympic Stadium.­