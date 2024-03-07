Architecture | The architects were enraged by the planned renovation of Helsinki's Arvaauki

The architects are afraid that the new building planned for Kasarmitori will erode the prestige of the neighboring prestigious buildings.

Historical the renovation of the square in the heart of Helsinki has made the architects crazy. They very harshly criticize the new building planned for the edge of Kasarmitori.

The main message from the disgruntled architects is that the new part of the building is too tall – one story too tall, to be exact.

Appellants consider that the height of the building defies the mutual “hierarchy” of the historical Guard barracks and the commercial building standing next to it.

In other words, a new house with the dimensions of a prestigious house would give a wrong impression of the ranking of houses standing next to each other.

The city would like to demolish the current 1960s two-story commercial building at Kasarmitori. A three-story office and business building would be built in its place, which would include, for example, a grocery store and restaurants.

The building heritage section of the Finnish Architects' Association and the Finland section of the international building protection organization ICOMOS have submitted critical statements about the plans to the city.

Helsinki the city has aimed to protect the historical values ​​of the area and preserve the order of values ​​between the current buildings.

According to the city, this can be done so that the new building remains below the eaves of the valuable building of the adjacent Guard Barracks.

The observation picture shows the difference in height between the new building and the Kaartti barracks, which is slightly darker on the left. The picture is seen from the direction of Kasarmitori.

The new building is located on the site of a building from the 1960s on the west side of the square.

Kasarmitori's current business building is on the left in the picture. The main building of the Ministry of Defense, i.e. the Guard barracks, is again in the picture on the right. Currently, the old shopping center is lower.

Association of Architects disagrees on the matter. In its opinion, it is not enough that the new building is below the other buildings in order for the building's ranking to be maintained.

The maximum height of the new building is eight meters higher than the current one in the plan proposal. According to the Finnish Association of Architects, that is too much.

The commercial building in the square has until now left the surrounding valuable buildings in the main role, the association points out.

According to the opinion, a larger than the current commercial building would significantly weaken the importance of the main facade of the Kaarti barracks in the cityscape and disturb the perception of the market space.

New a building almost as tall as the Guard barracks would change the character of the entire square, according to the union. It would “visually make the market smaller”.

In addition, the west end of the main facade of the main building of the Guard barracks would be completely hidden from view when viewed from the direction of the square. The new building would strongly conflict with the historical values ​​of the area, the association states in its statement.

In its opinion, the new building should be no more than the current height.

It requires that the plan change proposal be returned to preparation and that the architectural, urban and cultural-historical values ​​of the nationally significant environment be taken into account.

ICOMOS also thinks that the plan must be rejected because the new building is too tall and massive for the surroundings of Kasarmitori.

“The project is in glaring contradiction to the fact that it is one of Helsinki's oldest urban spaces and a nationally significant built cultural environment.”

Barrack Square is the historic parade square in the center of Helsinki, on the edge of which is, among other things, by Carl Engel officer's building, i.e. the current main building of the Ministry of Defense from the 19th century.

To be demolished, architect Iikka Martasen on the site of the business building he designed, there used to be an Art Nouveau market hall. The building, completed in 1907, was designed by an architect Selim A. Lindqvist.

Currently, the square in front of the old shopping center is mostly a parking space or empty. In the summer of 2021, the city of Helsinki gave the square for summer terrace use to several different restaurants.