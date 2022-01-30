Architecture Taka-Töölö’s iconic monument was banned again: cracks in the walls, the risk of cracked concrete falling into the auditorium

The structures of the rowing stadium are in dangerous condition. It is not yet known what the repair will cost Helsinki. For paddlers, the city is already looking for dodging spaces.

Helsinki The rowing stadium was banned in December. At the end of the auditorium in the old part of the stadium, there are large, visible cracks in the direction of the current rowing boat depot.

There are also cracks in many of the walls. The concrete structures and pillars of the coffin, which looks like a spectacle, would look fine on the upper sides. However, it is an illusion.

“Rusted steels are not visible due to the thick layer of shotcrete on the surface. A significant part of the reinforcement of the structures is in the carbonated area of ​​the concrete, and steel corrosion damage is common at the site, ”said Jussa Perkkiö Ramboll says.

To the building a condition study of concrete structures has been carried out, for example by taking drill samples. Low tensile strengths of concrete have been observed in them.

The rowing stadium’s auditorium was last banned in 1996 due to its poor condition.

At the time, VTT’s research at the Technology Research Center found that the concrete structures in the auditorium were deficient in load-bearing capacity. In addition to the external and partition walls of the structures, the steps on the perimeter beams and columns and beams were badly damaged.

In 1997-98, the city repaired more than seven million marks in concrete structures, facades and yards. The repairs included, among other things, shotcreting and coating of load-bearing structures.

Helsinki a new ban on the city so soon after the renovation came as a surprise. However, according to Perkkiö, the technical service life of patching and coating repairs is typically only 20-30 years, after which it is important to study the condition of the structures and evaluate the following necessary repair measures.

“Studies have shown that shotcrete is partially detached from load-bearing concrete structures and can fall into the auditorium when cracked. For these reasons, the client has been advised to restrict the use of the building before taking any remedial action. ”

With surface renovation, the load-bearing capacity of the structures cannot be repaired. Perkkiö says that the remedial measures will be evaluated during the spring of 2022 in connection with structural planning, and then they will be agreed in cooperation with the authorities.

The most visible damage is at the end of the old part of the auditorium. It is across its entire width.

Rowing stadium is a cityscape-protected monument protected by the National Board of Antiquities. Hilding Ekelundin the building designed by him was completed in 1939 for the 1940 olympics, but the war postponed the Games until 1952, when the stadium was just being refurbished.

At the Olympics, the Rowing Stadium only served as a spectator stand for kayaking competitions, so in that sense the name is misleading.

The oldest part of the rowing stadium is in the weakest condition. The condition closer to the sea is a little better, but there are cracks in the walls as well. The Ramboll report does not tell about the direct risk of collapse, but it is obviously worth observing the snow loads in the winter.

An option other than an immediate ban is not the outdoor manager in charge of the city’s outdoor facilities Petri Angelvuon according to was not. This is the biggest bite of Helsinki’s Melojia, whose base and kayak and canoe storage are under the auditorium.

President of the club Ville Teittinen says talks have already begun with the city about dodging somewhere near the shores.

Existing the problem with the premises has been the condensation of moisture in the structures, which is why the equipment has always had to be dried thoroughly before being taken into storage.

The number of users of the rowing stadium’s auditorium was almost 19,000 in the 1990s. In recent years, the main user has been the Helsinki Canoeers. Other uses are limited to occasional groups of songs, which, of course, may have filled the entire audience from time to time.

The fitness studies were originally related to the fact that the city has been considering a wider use of the Rowing Stadium and a suitable entrepreneur who would be interested in the building.

If repairs are made at the same pace as in the 1990s, they should be ready in a couple of years. However, Angelvuo doubts that the repair work will not have time to start next summer, as the additional studies and repair plans ordered from Ramboll will not be completed until May.