Architecture | “Stick skyscraper” receives criticism from the architects in the new plan of the Pasila engineering workshop

Two architects assess what kind of new Helsinki would be created if the proposal that won the architecture competition for the Pasila engineering area is realized.

Historical ones a 26-story skyscraper may soon “pop up” from the middle of the red brick buildings in Helsinki’s Vallila. The tall tower is part of the proposal called A Roof for Helsinki, which has won an architecture competition in the Pasila engineering area.

HS asked two architects to evaluate what kind of Helsinki the implementation of the plan would create. The competition was organized by the owner of the area, Train Factory, the City of Helsinki and the Safa Architects Association.

Artist professor and architect Juha Ilonen characterizes those who participated in the architecture competition as “competitors under the pressure of essential decisions made in advance”.

The quote about the “stumbling skyscraper” is from Ilose.

Architect Juha Ilonen

“There are foreign participants who don’t necessarily know the city or the historical value of the area,” he says.

The creators of A Roof for Helsinki are MassLab Porto from Portugal and Afry & Afry Ark Studio from Scandinavia.

Lighten up according to Ilonen, the planned 26-storey tower block is like “an exclamation point in the current value hierarchy”.

“Historical engineering buildings are the region’s absolute value buildings, from which a skyscraper would take the deserved main role,” says Ilonen.

A building in a low-class environment is even “an urban structural flaw, if we’re talking seriously,” he says.

The 1970s electric train depot in Vallila is to be demolished to make way for a new hotel and headquarters-like office space. According to the jury, the hotel is located in a “slender, pale tower that disappears into the sky”.

Ilonen is known for his architectural photographic works depicting Helsinki. He has previously criticized the current city planning for building too high.

Also Work life professor of wood architecture at Aalto University Pekka Heikkinen wondering if the plan is the right size for the workshop area.

Heikkinen gives thanks to the fact that a competition has been organized for the demanding design work – even an international and two-phase one.

Architect Pekka Heikkinen

After quickly getting acquainted with the winning proposal, Heikkinen says his first impression is that “it looks like quite large building masses”.

According to Heikkinen, a prerequisite for a cozy urban space is that tall or overly massive buildings do not overshadow yards or street space.

Both Heikkinen and Ilonen draw their attention to the fact that the winning proposal is again a very large building complex in relation to the available space.

“Now it’s hard to say, take away the skyscraper and the plan will improve,” says Ilonen.

The background is a situation where the highest allowed number of buildings in similar architecture competitions is usually already decided. According to Ilonen, initially it would be worthwhile to organize an urban design competition instead of just a construction competition.

Then you could first plan to build a suitable amount for the plot and its surroundings.

History has shown that the design competitions mentioned by Ilonen without developers have often remained plans, because no implementer has been found for them.

Machine shop area the City of Helsinki and the Architects’ Association Safa participated in the competition. Ilonen raises Elielinaukio’s plans as the second freshest, for example, for the style she criticizes.

According to the architects, there are good things in the work. They find the extension of the street space raised on a pedestal interesting. Heikkinen also appreciates the interesting, container-like massing of the buildings.

In the winning work of the architecture competition, some of the buildings are container-like.

Under the plinth, the ceiling undulates strongly. Wooden upholstery has been used in the design of the stand.

“It’s an interesting idea to create an upper and lower world in the plan. Admittedly, it is difficult to avoid the image of the expansion of Helsinki-Vantaa airport”, says Ilonen.

Heikkinen has the same thought process.

“I’ve just seen this somewhere. Are there other ways to create a new, personal urban space?”

In the profit work, the street space has been extended with a raised section. The lower ceiling of the pedestal has a wave-like structure reminiscent of the new part of Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

Jury points out that the wood material chosen for the base structures can be re-evaluated. “Perhaps some other material would be better connected to the historical milieu”, the jury stated.

Could the hotel tower have been made of wood? Heikkinen raises the question. The technology for tall wooden construction is available in Finland.

“The city’s interest is to build carbon-neutral. Is the wood here a surface and only aesthetic or structural?” Heikkinen asks.

“The steel and concrete, colossal tower block is softened and hidden with wood,” he says.