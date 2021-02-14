Architecture Ridge roofs have started to be built in the new apartment buildings in the cities, but now there is no cold attic under the ridge, but people live there.

Ridge-like roof structures can be seen again where the old town is being supplemented.

But a house is not barked into a box if it has a gabled roof. All other horizontal and vertical surfaces will be forgiven if the roof is like a child’s drawing. Then the house is the house.

The reign of a flat roof has been long.

It started in the 1960s in a panic mood. Hundreds of thousands of flats had to be built in Finland on the outskirts of large cities for people who were running out of work in the countryside.

As early as the early 1960s, apartment buildings had been made of concrete elements, but in their whiteness they still looked endearing in the 50s. They had wide strip windows and a sloping console roof on the roof with a sheet metal roof.

By the end of the same decade, houses of very different looks had already risen in the suburbs. There was a window in the middle of the washed concrete facade elements, a flat roof on top of the house.

Editor-in-Chief of Architect magazine Kristo Vesikansa has taught the history of architecture at Aalto University. He recalls that the flat roof was included in the program of modern architecture. It was favored by a pioneering architect of the 20th century Le Corbusier, the idea of ​​which was to replace the land occupied by the building with a roof terrace created for a flat roof.

“In our climate, it has rarely come true,” Vesikansa says.

In the houses of the architectural firm Viiri-Ylinenpää in Jätkäsaari, a glass roof protects the atrium yard.­

Roofs Roofing materials developed rapidly from the 1960s onwards. A flat roof became possible and also economically sensible.

Architect Petri Neuvonen has edited a book on the construction technology of Finnish apartment buildings Apartment buildings 1880-2000. For 1968, for the first time, the book’s example house has a flat roof.

“What proportion was aesthetics and what was the economic calculation of the grynders, that percentage I can’t say,” Neuvonen says.

However, Neuvonen points out that a flat roof has its advantages. It is difficult to tune a brush over a very wide-framed building, and also if the building is intricate in shape. And there is no snow and ice falling from the flat roof on anyone.

The gabled roof makes a return in the last example house of the book edited by Neuvonen, which dates from 1996. It has a gabled roof, albeit very gentle.

It already heralds the renaissance of the ridge, which took place spectacularly at the beginning of this century.

“Nowadays, we want to build on the model of a traditional block city, and of course it suits it,” Kristo Vesikansa explains.

Now, brush-like shapes are already visible everywhere, where only the old town is being supplemented.

In the alder block, sharply sloping brushes let light into the courtyard.­

Architect The block in Helsinki, designed by Tuomo Siitonen, between Etu-Töölö and Maria Hospital was groundbreaking. There, the tin roof leaf flows down many yards down the yard side and turns into a facade that is punctured by balconies.

Siitonen wanted to continue the tradition of the Töölölä residential block, where the street facade is restrained and the courtyard its own world. A sloping roof lets in sunlight from the yard, but such a roof is, of course, anti-modernist.

“In the 1920s, strict rules of the game were made for modernism. A flat roof was seen as a roof type of a new world and new technology, ”Siitonen says. “But I don’t think anyone today has major aesthetic-moral problems making different types of roofs.”