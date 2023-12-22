Architecture | Research: Open spaces are problematic in kindergartens

A study by two universities and one architectural firm found out the problems of kindergartens.

Open spaces and poor sound insulation cause problems in kindergartens. This is evident from a recent study, which investigated the connections between measured noise levels and the well-being of kindergarten staff and children.

The study was carried out in collaboration by researchers from the University of Helsinki and Aalto University and experts from the JKMM Architects' Office.

It turned out that in the noisiest kindergarten groups, the staff reported more symptoms of voice use, such as hoarseness and sore throat.

However, the measured noise level or reverberation could not be shown to be related to the mental well-being of the staff or the children.

Research according to the biggest problems in daycare centers in terms of noise are too large group sizes, poor soundproofing of the premises, reverberation and the spread of sound in open spaces.

The employees of the kindergartens who participated in the study wanted, among other things, shared spaces and acoustic materials such as carpets and curtains.

Seven kindergarten groups from five kindergartens from different parts of Finland participated in the study. More than twenty employees answered the questions surveying well-being and symptoms of voice use.

More than seventy children aged 4–7 years were also involved in the study. Their well-being was assessed with questionnaires filled out by the staff.

Kindergartens and space solutions for schools have been discussed a lot recently. Noise has been highlighted as one significant problem in open learning spaces.

Noise is a well-known stress factor, and long-term stress can be harmful to both learning and well-being, the researchers remind.