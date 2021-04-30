Architecture Portugal opens world’s longest suspension bridge for pedestrians – video shows what it’s like to walk 175 meters

The project cost about 2.3 million euros and the construction work took a couple of years.

In Portugal has opened the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge. The Arouca bridge is 516 meters long and hangs 175 meters above the ground.

“I was a little scared, but was exceptionally worth it,” commented one of the first to cross the bridge, Hugo Xavier news agency Reuters.

“Crossing the bridge was quite an adrenaline rush,” Xavier added.

The bridge was opened to locals on Thursday, but as of May 3, others are welcome on the bridge as well. Locals hope the bridge would attract visitors and bring a boost to the economy.

The bridge cost about 2.3 million euros and took a couple of years to build.